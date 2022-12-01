Mumbai / Saudi Arabia: The International Operations Business Group (IOBG) of Voltas has won a new project in Jubail, Saudi Arabia for their HVAC division. The project has been awarded to its fully-owned subsidiary M/s. Saudi Ensas Engineering Services Co and will include the HVAC works including electrical and control works for the buildings of the Jubail 3B Independent Water project. The total value of the project is 19 Million SAR with a completion time of 12 months. The project is part of the Jubail Desalination Plant that produces 1.401 million cubic meters of water a day. It is one of the biggest desalinated water production plants in the world and the share of J3B will be 0.57 million cubic meters of water per day. Voltas will be in charge of building the electrical and control works for the building along with providing their energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Jubail is one of the seven water projects that ACCIONA is undertaking in the KSA. Additionally, two desalination facilities at Jubail and Shuqaiq have already been completed. Post completion of the project, the desalination facilities will be able to supply water to 8.3 million people, or nearly a quarter of the nation’s population. The plants will use reverse osmosis technology, which is more effective than traditional thermal desalination, use less energy, and have a lower carbon footprint.

Sharing his thoughts on the project win, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited, said “We are delighted to be a part of the IWP project in Jubail. Voltas has served Middle-East Asia – predominantly the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over 40 years. Today, Voltas is the leading MEP services provider in the region, felicitated with several awards for its quality, capability and safety records. With this new project, we believe that we will provide vast opportunities for further developments and collaboration for our IOBG division.”

About Voltas Limited:

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. It has also recently launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

