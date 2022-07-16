Muscat, Oman: Vodafone recently entered into a partnership agreement with Tamimah, an award-winning IT solutions provider in Oman. The collaboration will see the provision of government-based services, such as enquiring about general secondary high school results and parking payments via SMS.

Commenting on the objective of the signing, Mohammed Al Hakamani, Head of Product from Vodafone said, “At Vodafone, we are committed to enhancing already existing services and joining hands with pioneers in the fields to extend these benefits to our customers. Entities and service providers that we partner with, host state-of-the-art products that ensure ease of accessibility and are completely digital, which is reflective of our vision. Our recent partnership with Tamimah, one of the first companies to introduce IVR & SMS-based Solutions in Oman, is a testament to our efforts in encouraging digitally-holistic services that enable our customers to conveniently utilise government-related amenities. Moreover, we continue to enhance the offerings of our My Vodafone App to include even more facilities that will bring about even benefits for all Vodafone subscribers in the future.”

Vodafone customers can now avail of government services, such as paying for their parking or enquiring about general secondary high school results, once published by the Ministry of Education, via SMS. Parents or students who are subscribers can access the General Secondary Certificate Results by simply sending a message 90200, with the respective student seat number. For parking payments, customers can send an SMS to 90091 with details of their car number, code and the time in minutes, with no hassle. This is in addition to several other facilities that are aimed to be rolled out in the upcoming period.

Balqees Abdullah Al Fadhli from Tamimah added, “We are proud to join hands with Vodafone, a company that hosts immense global expertise and strives to transform the face of the local telecommunications industry. Together, we believe that we can bring about a new age of digital convenience for all the people within the Sultanate.”

Tamimah is an entrepreneurial company established in 1984 with its main subsidiaries, Tamimah Consultancy Group, a pioneer in economics and financial consultancy in the Sultanate of Oman and Tamimah Telecom & Computer Technology, a technology management company. It specialises in the core technologies of Mobile, Internet and Telecommunications.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the My Vodafone App on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/