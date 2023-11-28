Muscat, Oman: Vodafone Oman’s nation-wide expansion plans are well under way with six new Vodafone Hubs set to be opened before the end of the year. Bringing the company closer to communities from Muscat to Dhofar and offering the people-centric experiences for which Vodafone has become known, the new Hubs are designed as creative spaces with access to experience the latest technologies.

The first two Hubs opened in November included Suhar in Al Batinah Governorate and Sur in Al Sharqiya Governorate. These Hubs augment the inaugural Vodafone Hub in Mall of Oman, Muscat, which has become a destination for creatives and youth to come together in addition to being an experiential platform for all things Vodafone since launch.

Unlike traditional bricks-and-mortar stores, Vodafone’s Hubs reflect the brand’s ethos as a digital operator and its approach to evolving the retail experience in the Omani market, transitioning to completely digital experiences. Redefining the way that people experience communication, the Hubs bring to life the entire brand experience, with the help of Vodafone’s team.

Eng. Bader Al Zidi, Vodafone Oman CEO, Vodafone Oman, said: “We are constantly striving to find new ways to best serve our customers and listen to their needs, and this retail expansion of six additional Hubs is a significant step on this journey. Our first Hub in Mall of Oman was conceived as a space where dreamers and thinkers can share their ideas and create together. With these new Hubs, those ideals will be transferred across the Sultanate of Oman.

“We want our customers to be able to truly live the latest technology first-hand, which is where this differentiated retail experience comes into its own. It will allow even more of Oman to see the ideas of tomorrow come to life today and I am excited for our expansion starting with the Hubs in Suhar and Sur, followed by the additional four Hubs before the end of 2023.”

Today, Vodafone’s retail network in Oman includes 75 Stores and eStores – all of which are self-service and digital spaces where customers can complete such tasks as obtaining their SIM, subscribing to new packages, paying bills or changing plans – in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman.

