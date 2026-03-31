Muscat, Vodafone Oman has announced the complete revamp of its mobile portfolio across RED, BLACK and BLACK for Business, introducing a restructured plan architecture designed to reduce fragmentation, simplify how customers choose their plans, and bring more of what people and businesses rely on into the plans. The revamp addresses a long-standing gap in the market between how connectivity is used and how plans are structured.

Today, mobile usage in Oman has become continuous, spanning communication, work, payments and entertainment, often across multiple countries. Customers have long had to rely on add-ons, switch between plans, or use multiple SIMs to meet different needs. In the business segment, this has translated into layered configurations and workarounds that increase operational complexity and reduce visibility across organisations.

“Connectivity has become a constant, yet mobile plans have often been built around short-term usage,” said Eng. Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman. “We have addressed that directly by restructuring the portfolio so that more of what customers and businesses use every day is already included. This creates a unified experience across prepaid, postpaid, and business, reduces reliance on add‑ons, and sets a new benchmark for simplicity and value in the market.”

Within prepaid plans, RED has been refreshed to offer greater flexibility while including more value within plans themselves. The portfolio now follows a clear price-led structure, comprising RED 5, RED 7, RED 9, RED 13, RED 17, RED 20 and RED 25, making it easier for customers to understand and compare their options. This is supported by a more complete prepaid offering, where data rollover has been extended across the portfolio and Flexi minutes expanded to include Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, the Philippines and GCC countries, reflecting how customers in Oman communicate internationally.

Vodafone has also introduced additional plan options within RED, including RED Voice Only and RED Data Only, giving customers more ways to choose how they use their service without relying on add-ons or secondary SIMs. Roaming has also been standardised under Musafir, replacing Take Your Home Tariff Abroad (TYHTA), with a monthly usage structure that provides a more reliable experience when travelling.

The BLACK postpaid portfolio has also been redesigned. Customers can now choose between BLACK No Contract and BLACK Contract, creating a clear differentiation between full flexibility and added value through commitment. BLACK No Contract retains the existing plans, prices and GBs already available to customers, with the addition of a new OMR 20 plan. BLACK Contract is structured around a 12-month term, with higher data allowances and a broader set of services included within each plan.

Under BLACK Contract, Flexi minutes, additional data and OTT access through Shahid or OSN are included within the plan, in addition to Musafir roaming and data rollover. This strengthens the overall proposition of BLACK, where the difference between staying flexible and committing to a plan is clearly defined through what each offers.

Vodafone has also introduced a refreshed BLACK for Business portfolio, designed to simplify mobility management and reduce operational complexity for organisations. Existing plans have been enhanced, while new plans, Business Horizon, Business Summit, Business Executive and Business Executive Unlimited, have been introduced to close gaps across the portfolio and better support different workforce needs. Musafir has also been expanded to include data, voice and SMS, while data rollover continues to support cost efficiency and predictability. These changes reduce the need for customised setups and allow organisations to manage mobility through a more consistent and scalable structure.

In Oman’s mobile market, where plans have typically evolved through additions rather than structural change, Vodafone Oman’s new portfolio introduces a clearer, unified way of building and presenting plans. By applying the same logic across RED, BLACK and BLACK for Business, Vodafone Oman is bringing clarity to how mobile plans are structured at a time when connectivity sits at the core of how people and organisations operate.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 5,500 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 14% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.

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