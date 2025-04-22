Muscat – Marking a new chapter in its journey to reshape business connectivity, Vodafone Oman opened its first-ever Business Hub in the Sultanate at Active Oman. Building on the momentum of its successful entry into the enterprise segment in 2024, the purpose-designed Hub offers SMEs and corporates access to tailored telecom solutions and value-added services, all under one roof.

The new space represents a physical extension of Vodafone Oman’s connected tech-telco ecosystem, created to simplify how businesses interact with their telecom partner. From onboarding and consultations to services and support, the Hub brings together digital convenience and in-person expertise, enabling businesses to navigate their growth journeys with greater clarity, speed, and confidence.

Eng. Mohammed Al Alawi, Head of Enterprise at Vodafone Oman, said: “As Oman’s business landscape evolves, so do the expectations of its enterprises. Today’s companies, especially SMEs, are looking for more than just connectivity; they want simplicity, speed, and partners who understand their needs. The Business Hub is one way in which we are ensuring that we continue to be part of our customers’ growth every step of the way.”

The new Hub brings together Vodafone’s full portfolio of enterprise services from advanced connectivity and mobility to cybersecurity and IoT. Business customers can explore BLACK for Business postpaid plans, Makani Internet, MaxImpact Messaging for bulk campaigns, Mobile Private Network (MPN), as well as tailored ERP and IoT solutions, all designed to scale with evolving business needs.

More than just a customer touchpoint, it is the first-of-its-kind to integrate government-related services for business customers, including SANAD service counters, making it easier for customers to complete key administrative processes in one place. Vodafone has also joined hands with partners like Oman Automobile Association, Action Point, and Strike Padel to deliver exclusive experiences, positioning the Hub as a space that supports operational needs while fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. As part of this collaboration, business customers will benefit from a range of limited-time offers and curated activations, adding tangible value to their experience from day one.

