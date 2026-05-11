Muscat – Leveraging its global reach and strategic partnerships, Vodafone Oman led and coordinated a high-level visit to Luxembourg for a delegation from the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Riyada) and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), aimed at exploring international technology, procurement, and innovation models that support SME growth and economic development. The visit reflects Vodafone Oman’s role as a strategic gateway, enabling Omani government entities to access global best practices, future-ready ecosystems, and applied models that support national development priorities.

Eng. Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone Oman said, “SME growth today requires more than access to funding or markets. It requires exposure to systems that help businesses scale, compete, and integrate into wider value chains. Through Vodafone’s global network, we are able to support that by opening direct channels to models and expertise that are already being applied internationally. Our focus is not to replicate another market, but to understand what is relevant and how it can support Oman’s own priorities.”

Vodafone Oman facilitated visits to a number of leading technology and innovation platforms, focusing on areas such as procurement, artificial intelligence, and SME growth. These included Vodafone Procure & Connect that brings together world-class procurement and global voice and roaming to simplify how you buy, connect and operate; Tomorrow Street, a joint venture between Vodafone and Technoport supporting the growth of scaleups; and the House of Startups, an initiative by the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce that brings together government, private sector, and innovators within one environment. The programme provided insight into how centralised procurement is managed at scale, how high-potential companies are integrated into global ecosystems, and how structured environments support collaboration and commercial growth.

The visit builds on Vodafone Oman’s wider focus on supporting Oman’s digital development through connectivity, enterprise solutions, cybersecurity, digital platforms, and partnerships that create practical value for businesses and communities across the Sultanate. In 2025, Vodafone Oman recorded strong growth in its enterprise segment, reflecting increasing demand from organisations for reliable connectivity, secure digital platforms, and responsive support that can evolve with their operational needs.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 5,500 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 17% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.

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