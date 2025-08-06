Salalah: Vodafone Oman, in collaboration with the SeMEs Development Authority (Riyada), hosted its first regional business event in Dhofar, bringing together over 150 SMEs to foster connections and explore growth opportunities. The event served as a platform for entrepreneurs to exchange knowledge and discuss how digital solutions can transform businesses and drive success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Building on the discussion, Vodafone presented tailored offerings designed to support SMEs, including mobility solutions such as BLACK for Business plans with preferential rates for Riyada cardholders, messaging tools like MaxImpact Messaging for bulk SMS, and advanced cybersecurity solutions.

“For us at Vodafone Oman, it’s never just about the resources we provide; it’s about the opportunities they unlock,” said Eng. Mohammed Al Alawi, Head of Enterprise at Vodafone Oman. “This collaboration with Riyada demonstrates that commitment by working closely with SMEs, understanding their priorities, and equipping them with the right tools to work smarter, extend their reach, and contribute more meaningfully to Oman’s economic progress.”

"At Riyada, we believe in empowering SMEs to be seen, heard, and celebrated by connecting them with new audiences and creating the right platforms for their growth,” said Khalfan Al Khatri, Acting Director of the Marketing and Events Department at the SMEs Development Authority. “Our collaboration with Vodafone Oman is about turning that belief into action, opening new doors and forging partnerships that make a lasting impact."

Launched in Dhofar under Vodafone’s “Live it Right” campaign, this initiative forms part of a broader series of events by Vodafone Oman and Riyada aimed at equipping SMEs across the Sultanate with the digital capabilities and strategic partnerships needed to thrive. Together, these efforts reflect a shared dedication to meeting the evolving needs of small businesses, enabling them to adapt, embrace new possibilities, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Vodafone Oman’s solutions or to access these exclusive offers, SMEs can contact 7707 1177.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 10% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.