Muscat: Marking a new milestone in the telecommunications sector, Vodafone Oman signed a long-term agreement to welcome FRiENDi mobile (A Beyond ONE Company) customers to its state-of-the-art network. The strategic partnership will enable Oman’s largest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) to leverage Vodafone’s enhanced connectivity, faster speeds, and superior reliability to provide a next level service experience to its customers across the country starting December 2024.

Vodafone Oman CEO, Bader Al Zidi said, “Welcoming FRiENDi mobile’s 800,000 customers onto our network is a significant step in our journey to elevate Oman’s telecommunications landscape. This partnership is a testament to the strength and scalability of our 5G NEXT LEVEL network technology that is designed to deliver Oman’s vision for a digitally empowered future. By onboarding FRiENDi mobile into our network, we are laying the foundation for innovation, growth, and the creation of new opportunities that will benefit Oman, first and foremost.”

FRiENDi mobile CEO, Shadli Al Abdulsalam, said, "This partnership with Vodafone Oman marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional value and cutting-edge services to our customers. By leveraging Vodafone’s advanced network, we are confident that our customers will benefit from faster speeds, enhanced reliability, and a superior overall experience. As we continue to grow, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering the best-in-class solutions to meet the evolving needs and the demands of the market."

As the partnership takes shape, Vodafone Oman and FRiENDi mobile, in close collaboration with the TRA, are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for all customers. In the lead-up to the transition, customers will receive clear and timely updates, keeping them fully informed at every stage.

Central to this partnership is Vodafone Oman’s pioneering 5G NEXT LEVEL network which has been redefining connectivity across the Sultanate since the company’s operational launch in 2022. This cutting-edge technology delivers lightning-fast speeds, ultra-low latency, and efficient data usage, setting a new benchmark in user experience. Vodafone Oman’s network operates without speed caps, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for both business and leisure activities. In addition to its remarkable 5G capabilities, the company’s network also supports crystal-clear VoLTE calling, demonstrating the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering superior quality telecommunications at every turn. With its advanced, cloud-driven infrastructure, Vodafone Oman is not only built for today’s demands but is future-ready, empowering customers to stay connected and ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

For FRiENDi mobile, the journey has always been about delivering value-driven telecommunications solutions. Since its inception in 2009, the MVNO has focused on meeting the needs of its diverse customer base, particularly expatriates and budget-conscious consumers and today, it has a reputation forged in trust, offering flexible and competitive packages that meet the varied needs of its users. Together with Vodafone Oman, FRiENDi mobile is poised to elevate its offerings even further, expanding and enhancing its services to keep pace with the evolving demands of the market.

