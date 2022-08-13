Muscat: As part of its endeavour to provide an integrated digital experience for its subscribers, Vodafone has signed an agreement with Muscat Municipality to provide parking reservation services through its app ‘My Vodafone’.

The subscribers will be able to enter information related to their vehicles, like the plate number and the code, so that they can easily reserve parking when needed.

Commenting on this partnership, Mohammed Al Hakamani, Head of Product at Vodafone stated, “Vodafone is constantly working to provide subscribers with comprehensive digital experiences that are on par with the latest international standards. In this regard, our cooperation with Muscat Municipality was to provide a parking reservation service through the Vodafone application. This facility will provide peace of mind to subscribers, as they will not have to remember their plate number and code every time they want to reserve a parking spot for their car. It also enables them to increase the parking period and pay the required fees immediately in case they are late, so as to avoid fines.”

“From day one of our operations in the Sultanate, our goal has been to contribute to the digitisation of services with easy access to citizens and residents. Vodafone's global expertise in this field provides new and easy solutions to achieve this goal. We look forward to doing more every day, and contributing to a better future for Oman and its people,” he added.

Subscribers can add an unlimited number of vehicles to their account on the application, and Vodafone will provide a digital version of the tariff values ​​for parking according to the parking duration, which starts at 110 baisa for 30 minutes, to 1010 baisa for 5 hours. In this way, the subscriber chooses the right time and the vehicle and pays the fee with ease, all at the touch of a button.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the 'My Vodafone' App on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman.

