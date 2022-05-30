Riyadh: For the second year in a row, voco Riyadh, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, won the "Best Business Hotel in Riyadh" award at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2022. The awards, organized by the popular Business Traveller magazine, were presented in a grand ceremony on May 9 in Dubai, UAE.

The prestigious award is a testament to voco Riyadh’s dedication to providing outstanding services that meet the needs of global business travellers. The hotel’s exceptional design that ensures the comfort and well-being of guests, making it the ultimate destination for all visitors.

Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2022, in their 21st edition this year, saw the best hotels, as well as tourism and travel pioneers in the Middle East, compete with one another to win the coveted awards.

Mark Allaf, Regional General Manager of IHG Hotels & Resorts and voco Riyadh, said: “I am delighted voco Riyadh won the “Best Business Hotel in Riyadh” award for the second year in a row, acknowledging the hotel's excellence and reputation as a favorite among business travellers and corporate guests.

Allaf expressed his gratitude to the "voco Riyadh family", highlighting their professionalism, dedication and commitment that resulted in exceptional outcomes.

Allaf continued: “the award would serve as a strong and important motivation for the hotel to progress and contribute to the advancement of the hospitality and tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

The Saudi tourism and hospitality sector is poised for a boom. As the sector becomes vital for the Saudi Vision 2030, it is expected to create around 1 million job opportunities, to bring the total by then to about 1.6 million job opportunities, and aims to attract 100 million global and local tourists and visitors by the year 2030. Events and campaigns such as Riyadh Season and growing consumer confidence in travel have benefitted both Riyadh and Jeddah as key travel hubs in the Kingdom, which is expected to continue positively impacting hotel demand.

voco Riyadh boasts 23 meeting rooms, ranging in size from 57 to 1,200 square meters, suitable for all kinds of meetings, events, parties, conferences, and exhibitions.

The hotel is home to four restaurants serving cuisines from all over the world in a luxurious and warm setting. The Naya restaurant serves popular Lebanese and Middle Eastern delights, while Anardana is a haven for traditional Indian cuisine lovers.

Moreover, Horizon serves an extensive variety of Saudi, Asian, Levantine and international dishes, and Acacia serves authentic Italian delicacies. Cabana serves cocktails and snacks by the pool, while Rotunda Lounge offers a tranquil ambience.

voco Riyadh is unique not only in its exclusive and custom offerings for its business guests, but also because it offers a refreshing retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The hotel’s award-winning Soul Spa - comprising Jacuzzis, massage rooms, oriental baths and much more - offers a wide range of treatments and relaxing packages designed specifically for guests to unwind and pamper themselves.

