Dubai, UAE – Vocalize, a pioneer of competitive debate training in the UAE, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA), the national authority on speech and debate in the United States. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for students in the UAE, offering them an unprecedented opportunity to gain recognition from a globally renowned organization for their debating accomplishments. The NSDA, which is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2025, has recognized and empowered debaters for over 100 years. Through this partnership, Vocalize will be the exclusive provider of NSDA membership in the UAE, enabling students to earn credibility and recognition from this prestigious organization all whilst training in Dubai.

Exclusive Benefits for UAE Students

This partnership offers students aged 13 and above the opportunity to become NSDA UAE members and earn points for every debate activity, including classroom sessions. As students accumulate points, they can earn badges from the NSDA Honor Society, recognizing their dedication to the art of debate. Members will also gain access to world-class resources and US-based tournaments, along with the exclusive chance to join the NSDA UAE team representing the region at the annual national tournament —the world’s largest academic tournament, drawing approximately 7,000 students each year.

Bhavani Kripalani, Head of NSDA and Vocalize Partnership, commented, “For the first time ever, passionate debaters in the UAE have a unique opportunity to earn recognition from the ultimate authority on speech and debate. NSDA’s recognition is widely valued by universities, helping students showcase not just their skills but also their commitment and dedication.”

Mr. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the National Speech & Debate Association, added, “We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Vocalize and the creation of NSDA programming in the UAE. The NSDA is committed to honoring students throughout the world for their participation in speech and debate activities. We believe that our two organizations can create tremendous opportunities for students in the UAE. There is no greater skill than the ability to use one's own words and ability to listen to have meaningful dialogue. We believe our partnership will help in connecting, supporting, and inspiring our next generation of leaders.”

Enhanced Training and Opportunities

Vocalize specializes in competitive debate training for juniors and seniors, between the ages of 9 and 17 years, offering structured programs that sharpen critical thinking, collaboration, and public speaking skills. Their programs include classroom training as well as access to various competitions across the world, including hosting their own. Students gain access to a robust platform for showcasing their talents at both local and international tournaments, ensuring they are well-prepared to compete on a global stage. Students at Vocalize will now not only receive expert coaching but also benefit from a credible system that acknowledges their debating achievements beyond competitions. “Students in the UAE now have a direct pathway to earn credible recognition from NSDA, which has been the benchmark for debating excellence in the U.S. for a century. We are thrilled to offer this enhanced qualification system to students who have shown commitment and skill in debating,” Bhavani added. While the NSDA partnership enhances the Vocalize program, its core structure remains unchanged, with additional benefits complementing the existing setup.

An Opportunity for All Students

In line with Vocalize's mission to make debate accessible and empowering for all, this partnership is designed to recognize every student's unique journey—whether they are seasoned competitors or just finding their voice. Debate is not only about competition but also about providing a platform for all students, including those who are shy or introverted, to express themselves and build confidence. Vocalize believes that every student has the potential to thrive in debate, and this partnership ensures that recognition is not limited to winners but is accessible to all participants, celebrating effort, growth, and the courage to speak up.

How the Point System Works

The NSDA point-based system motivates students to continue honing their skills. Each time a student competes in a debate, they earn points based on their performance. Winning debates earn students 6 points, while participating in debates, even without winning, earns 3 points. This points system encourages excellence and offers a clear, tangible way to track progress. As students accumulate points, they can advance through various degree levels within the honor society.

Students and parents interested in taking part in this alternative opportunity are encouraged to contact Vocalize to learn more about the programs and NSDA memberships by visiting their website or following them on Instagram

About Vocalize DXB

Founded in 2016 Vocalize is a UAE-based organization focused on empowering students through the art of debate aged 10 to 17 in competitive debating. With an emphasis on the World Schools format, Vocalize provides comprehensive classroom training and access to both local and international tournaments. Vocalize manages Team UAE WSDC, ensuring that students are well-prepared and equipped to excel in global competitions.

About the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA)

Founded in 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) is the largest and most prestigious speech and debate organization in the U.S., dedicated to developing critical thinking, public speaking, and leadership skills in students. With a century-long legacy of excellence, NSDA’s programs have impacted millions, including U.S. presidents and influential public figures. The organization’s renowned merit system, honor society, and world-class tournaments empower students to become effective advocates and engaged citizens.