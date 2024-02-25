Under the motto "Empowering Youth for Tomorrow's Entrepreneurship," EYouth and VMS are proud to announce the launch of the pioneering Saudipreneur program, coinciding with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Founding Day celebrations. This program is part of ongoing efforts to support and enhance the entrepreneurship culture among Saudi youth, aligning with the ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to empower young people, stimulate innovation, and support startups.

Youth constitute a significant portion of the population in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing the driving force towards achieving sustainable development and economic growth. According to recent statistics, 11 million young people in the Kingdom possess the energy and creativity needed to effect positive change in society and the economy. The Saudipreneur program aims to highlight and channel these energies toward building a promising entrepreneurial future.

Saudipreneur, being the largest program of its kind in supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom, provides youth from all over the country with the opportunity to gain the necessary skills and capabilities to turn their ideas into real-world projects. This 3 months program includes intensive educational training content , personalized mentoring, and guidance sessions. It concludes each course with a ceremonial event to select the best projects and present valuable financial awards to the winners.

This initiative is part of the continuous efforts by EYouth, a leader in education and youth-specific programs across various fields, and VMS, Value Makers Studio in entrepreneurship, which works to empower project owners and innovators by providing support, guidance, and investments necessary for the growth of their projects and the establishment of their companies on solid ground.

We invite the youth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, inspired by innovation and striving for excellence, to join this unique initiative and take advantage of the numerous opportunities offered by the Saudipreneur program to turn their dreams into reality. By doing so, they contribute to achieving Vision 2030 and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global entrepreneurial hub.

Follow us for the latest updates Saudipreneur on our Social Media :

Tiktok: Saudipreneur

LinkedIn: Saudipreneur