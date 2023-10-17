VIZZIO will showcase its digital replica of Planet Earth, including 3D digital twin models of Middle East cities at GITEX 2023

DUBAI, UAE: /PRNewswire/ -- VIZZIO Technologies, a Singapore-headquartered 3D visualisation and reality capture startup, today announced two key leadership additions. Dr Lee Kai-Fu, a renowned AI expert, now sits on the Board of Directors, while Chau Nguyen, ex-Partner at McKinsey & Company, is the new co-CEO, serving alongside Dr Jon Lee, who remains VIZZIO's Founder and CEO. These appointments underscore the company's commitment to expanding in the Middle East, China, and Western Markets. VIZZIO will exhibit at GITEX 2023, featuring its digital replica of Planet Earth, including a 3D digital twin model of Middle East cities, at booth number 9-B20.

Dr Lee Kai-Fu brings with him a wealth of experience in AI, with over three decades of dedicated work at the forefront of AI research, development, and investment both in the United States and China. He was also previously the president of Google China, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the AI landscape, fostering collaborations between China and the Western world. His appointment is a testament to VIZZIO's global relevance and the trust it commands in the international AI community.

Meanwhile, Mr Nguyen, ex-Partner at McKinsey & Company, will leverage his 27 years of expertise in business building, design, and product innovation to drive growth and innovation at VIZZIO. His experience also includes advanced and emerging technology commercialisation, augmented reality and virtual reality technologies for Industry 4.0 applications, and a track record in human centred industrial and digital product design that drives business impact whilst elevating the human experience. Mr Nguyen, alongside Dr Jon Lee, will be at GITEX 2023, showcasing the company's digital replica of Planet Earth, which includes a 3D digital twin model of Middle East cities.

During the event, VIZZIO will also provide live demonstrations to illustrate the practical applications of their 3D city models, emphasising their vital role in scenarios such as war gaming and defense exercises. This showcase promises to highlight the immense potential and versatility of their technology on a global stage.

"We're excited to be back at GITEX Global 2023 with our stronger leadership team. The Middle East is a crucial part of our global growth plan, and we're seeing new opportunities in the region, as countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia redefine their approach to urban planning and development. We believe that our new leadership expertise solidifies our standing as a leader in 3D capture and virtualisation technologies, positioning us perfectly to support the region's transformation. Their appointments also stand as recognition of VIZZIO's remarkable success since our establishment in 2019, charting the course for the company's future, "said Dr Jon Lee, Founder & CEO, VIZZIO.

Founded in 2019, VIZZIO is on a mission to create digital twin of the entire Planet Earth, fusing millions of satellite imagery, geospatial and street data into a semantic, machine-readable database and photorealistic synthetic 3D environments for simulation, gaming, visualisation, urban planning, smart city, ESG, security and defense applications. VIZZIO's technology creates dimensionally accurate geo-specific and geo-typical parametric and 3D digital twins with no aerial photogrammetry needed.

Since its incorporation, VIZZIO has partnered with world-class organisations and government projects to deliver solutions for the built environment, to the architecture, engineering, and construction professional communities, to facility managers, master planners and enhanced smart cities solutions and digital governments.

Dr. Lee Kai-Fu, Chairman and CEO, Sinovation Ventures; President, Sinovation Ventures Artificial Intelligence Institute remarked, "I'm excited to join VIZZIO's Board of Directors and contribute to the company's trajectory in the growing AI Computer Vision tech landscape. Singapore is a hub of innovation, and I believe that VIZZIO has the potential to make significant contributions to the world of Earth-Scale Digital Twin, 3D mapping and modelling. As AI continues to show breathtaking new results nearly every week, we're proud to support founders to bring these advances to important — and deceptively complex, if not always sexy — business problems,"

"With accessible high-resolution space-based imaging, proprietary patented AI technologies, and powerful compute resources, VIZZIO stands at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence. Harnessing state-of-the-art technologies, VIZZIO enables its clients to see, understand, and simulate decisions and outcomes at massive scale, using the most advanced immersive visualisation available. Leveraging my expertise in commercialising technologies, delivering compelling products, and driving high performing teams, I'm excited to drive VIZZIO's growth and expansion." – said Chau Nguyen, Co-CEO, VIZZIO

