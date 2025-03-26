Dubai, UAE – Viya Marine has recently made a strategic decision to upgrade its workshop by transitioning to Milwaukee Tools, a move that marks significant step forward in enhancing the quality efficiency, Mobility and safety of its Service team. Milwaukee Tools is globally recognized for delivering innovative Heavy-Duty solutions, including power tools, hand tools, outdoor equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), accessories, storage solutions, and more—all designed to meet the demands of professional trades.

For Viya Marine, the switch to Milwaukee is driven by several critical factors directly tied to the complexities of yacht servicing.

Why Milwaukee?

Milwaukee’s advanced cordless technology, such as its M18 and M12 Battery platforms, enhances mobility and reduces reliance on cumbersome cables. This enables technicians to work more efficiently in tight, hard-to-reach areas of yachts without the limitations of corded equipment. Faster completion of tasks translated into improved turnaround times for clients, boosting customer satisfaction and workshop productivity. Milwaukee’s tools are built to withstand the harsh conditions often encountered in yacht maintenance and repair. This level of dependability ensures reduced downtime, as tools last longer and perform consistently under demanding conditions.

Commitment to Excellence

By adopting Milwaukee Tools, Viya Marine – Dubai Creek Marina is investing in the long-term success of its Yacht Service Workshop. This upgrade is not just about tools -its above fostering a culture of precision, reliability and continuous improvement. Viya Marine – Dubai Creek Marina continues to raise the bar within the marine services industry, clients can expect higher service standards, quicker project turnaround and a renewed focus on quality workmanship.

What’s in it for the boat owners

By using cordless technology, our technicians now enjoy full mobility, allowing them to move freely around vessels without the limitations of power cords or the need to locate nearby outlets. This significantly reduces service time, enabling our team to complete work quickly and efficiently, getting in and out of the Yacht faster than ever before.

Additionally, the absence of long cords minimizes the risk of damage to Yacht’s delicate surfaces. No dragging cables means less chance of scratching woodwork, upholstery, or gel coats, while trip hazards are also greatly reduced creating a safer and cleaner onboard work environment.

With zero emissions and low noise output, cordless tools are perfect for indoor and onboard applications, eliminating harmful fumes and reduce noise levels. This is especially valuable in enclosed areas.

Most importantly, boat owners benefit from superior workmanship. Cordless tools give our technicians greater control and precision, especially in tight or hard to reach areas, allowing for high quality repairs and installations that last longer and perform better.

Viya Marine – Dubai Creek Marina ensures your vessel receives faster, safer and more professional service.

About Viya Marine

Viya Marine is a leading provider of premium yachting services and experiences in Dubai. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and professionalism, Viya Marine offers a comprehensive range of services, including marina management, yacht maintenance, marine retail, boat sales, and boat charters.

The company's portfolio includes some of Dubai's most prestigious marinas, such as Dubai Creek Marina, One & Only Marina at the Palm, and Jewel of the Creek Marina. Viya Marine also operates a state-of-the-art Yacht Service Center and a well-curated marine retail store, ensuring clients have access to top-quality services and products.

As the official dealers of Finnmaster and Grandezza boats in the UAE, Viya Marine offers an exceptional selection of boats that combine elegance, functionality, and performance. The company's boat charter services at One & Only Marina at the Palm deliver bespoke experiences for both leisure and corporate clients.

