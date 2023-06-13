Dubai, UAE - vivo, a leading global technology company, announced its recent partnership with Tabby, a leading instalment service provider, as part of its ongoing commitment to improving its consumer experience. This strategic partnership aims to provide a range of benefits that will simplify and improve the purchasing process for vivo customers.

With the introduction of Tabby's instalments service, customers now have the option to split their purchases into manageable, interest-free payments. This revolutionary feature allows individuals to purchase their desired vivo products, such as smartphones and accessories, in a more accessible and budget-friendly way by spreading out the payments over three months.

Commenting on the partnership, Saeed Klaib, Director of Communications at vivo Middle East and Brand Manager at vivo Saudi Arabia, stated: "We are delighted to join forces with Tabby to offer our customers more convenient and flexible payment solutions. This collaboration is all about changing the way you shop and reflects our dedication to constantly innovating and meeting the evolving needs of our consumers."

"By adopting Tabby's services, we ensure a smoother, more seamless experience for our valued customers, designed to save their time and effort. We're dedicated to giving you more convenience and flexibility for a stress-free shopping experience," Klaib added.

To utilize this offering, customers can select the Tabby option during the checkout process on vivo's official website. By choosing Tabby, customers no longer need to deal with complicated payment methods or multiple transactions.

For more information about this collaboration and its benefits, please visit Split in 4 Interest-Free Payments at Vivo – Tabby.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at www.vivo.com

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 3 million active users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 10,000 global brands and small businesses, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, noon, and Bloomingdale’s use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Kuwait, and is valued at $660 million in its latest round of funding from Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst.