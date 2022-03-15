Today, vivo announced the opening of its first service center in the Kingdom’s capital city, Riyadh. The flagship service hub is situated close to the city center, adding to the company’s ongoing expansion within the Middle East and will cater exclusively to vivo’s devices, providing on-ground services across Riyadh.

With existing vivo authorized repair service points across the region and two exclusive service centers located in the UAE and Qatar, Riyadh marks the company’s third establishment within the Middle East. Customers within the capital city will receive premium service quality in-store and will have access to well trained staff members, providing them all the necessary information regarding their smartphones and any warranty support.

“At vivo, we are committed to continuously provide our customers with best-in-class services and products. The opening of our service center in Riyadh is another example of vivo’s philosophy. We have always been consumer-oriented, and it is our mission to provide customers with exceptional service, while constantly exploring consumer demand and preference in KSA,” said Grant Guo, CEO of vivo Saudi Arabia.

Located in Prince Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Aziz, As Sulimaniyah, customers who reside in the capital will be able to visit vivo’s service center every Sunday to Thursday from 9AM till 5PM or call 800 885 1020 to be assisted by a professional vivo staff member.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up seven production bases (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, and more regions, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

