Dubai, UAE – Vivium, a single-family office founded by Elie Khouri and a key player in the UAE’s luxury design sector, announced its exclusive partnership with Giorgetti, the renowned Italian design brand.

Vivium will open Giorgetti’s first mono-brand store in the region, further expanding its design portfolio, which includes Cassina, Kettal, and Rimadesio. This partnership reinforces Vivium’s commitment to offering prestigious design pieces and bespoke solutions that combine functionality with elegance, delivering a unique experience centered on high-quality, timeless collections and Giorgetti’s distinctive style.

Giorgetti, founded in 1898 in Meda, in the heart of Brianza, Italy, is renowned for its ability to combine Italian craftsmanship with the most advanced production technologies. Under the creative direction of Giancarlo Bosio, the company collaborates with some of the most famous international designers and architects, including Dante Benini, Carlo Colombo, Draga & Aurel, HBA, m2atelier, and Adam D. Tihany, among many others.

Giorgetti is distributed in over 100 countries worldwide, with mono-brand stores in key cities such as Milan, Paris, London, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, Seoul and Singapore.

Elie Khouri, founder of Vivium, stated: “We are happy to welcome Giorgetti to our portfolio of iconic design brands, further enriching the diverse offerings we bring to the region. Giorgetti’s legacy of craftsmanship and commitment to innovation perfectly complements our vision at Vivium. This partnership allows us to uphold our mission of providing clients with access to world-class, timeless design that enhances everyday living. We look forward to creating a space where the finest Italian design pieces will inspire and captivate our discerning clientele.”

Giovanni del Vecchio, CEO of Giorgetti, added: "We are excited to partner with Vivium, a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation. This partnership allows us to expand our brand’s presence in a key market like the UAE, where Italian design is synonymous with luxury and sophistication. The new mono-brand store will be housed in a new building in Dubai, designed by two renowned architects, Richard Meier, a Pritzker Architecture Prize winner, and Dante O. Benini. Located in the premier luxury design district, it will serve as a reference beyond design.”

Ruggero Ottogalli, CEO of Vivium Design division, concluded: “Giorgetti is an extraordinary addition to our family of exceptional brands. We are honored to welcome its unique heritage and unparalleled manufacturing capabilities to our portfolio, and excited to begin this new chapter together. Vivium’s commitment to innovation and sector leadership is once again demonstrated through the caliber of our partnerships and our long-term dedication to creating extraordinary design destinations for our clientele, enriching the architectural heritage of the city and broader regional community.”

Set to open in 2025, the new showroom will showcase Giorgetti’s collections—celebrated for their balance of tradition and contemporary design—offering architects, designers, and clients in the UAE a new reference point for interior design in the region.

About Vivium

Vivium is a single-family office founded by Elie Khouri to manage a curated portfolio of investments across real estate, design, ventures, and collectibles. The company is headquartered in ICD Brookfield, located in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Vivium’s mission is to “invest in talent, ideas, and build enduring brands with a multigenerational outlook.”

The company’s distinctive investment philosophy, global network and diverse interests shaped its portfolio of curated investments.

For more information, please visit: www.viviumholding.com

About Giorgetti

Exceptional quality, aesthetic innovation, and craftsmanship are the core values of Giorgetti, an iconic Italian luxury design brand founded in Meda in 1898. Giorgetti’s style is characterized by its uniqueness and timeless pieces that offer comprehensive interior design solutions.

Giorgetti’s collection ranges from individual furniture pieces to complete solutions for both residential projects and large-scale developments. The company’s growth was further enhanced by the acquisition of Battaglia in 2018, a specialist design firm focused on luxury hotels, fashion retail, and super-yachts. United by their shared commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and Italian creativity, Giorgetti and Battaglia are recognized as international leaders in delivering outstanding interior design projects.

For more information, please visit: www.giorgetti.eu