DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crystal Intelligence, a global leader in blockchain analytics and risk monitoring, announces today at Token2049 Dubai that it is acquiring Scam Alert, a publicly accessible platform for crypto scam reporting and detection initially created by Whale Alert. The acquisition reinforces Crystal’s commitment to empowering scam victims globally, facilitating faster and more effective responses to crypto fraud, and enhancing cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Crypto fraud has reached unprecedented levels, and victims are often left isolated, unsupported, and unaware that they may be part of a broader, coordinated scheme.

Crystal’s acquisition of Scam Alert is designed to change this by enabling victims to report scams and aggregate these individual reports through Crystal’s advanced clustering analytics. This technology identifies broader fraud patterns, linking isolated cases to larger operations and providing critical intelligence to law enforcement agencies globally.

Frank van Weert, Founder and CEO of Whale Alert, said “We launched Scam Alert to combat crypto crime, and by joining forces with Crystal Intelligence, we can now make a meaningful impact where others have fallen short. Blockchain can only thrive in an environment where users feel safe.”

“We are fundamentally a B2B company, yet we receive an overwhelming number of desperate outreach messages from scam victims with minimal resources available,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal Intelligence. “Individual victims rarely see justice, enabling scammers to repeatedly harm thousands more. This has to stop. Scam Alert is our important step toward protecting individuals, triaging genuine scam reports, and collaborating directly with law enforcement and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to prevent future victimization and support potential fund recovery.”

The frequency and scale of cryptocurrency crimes have surged substantially in recent years, with losses surpassing $9.3 billion in 2024 alone, a 66% jump from 2023, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2024 Report​.

Whale Alert will continue as an advisory partner, amplifying Scam Alert’s reach across its substantial social media following. Crystal plans a phased rollout, starting with comprehensive multilingual data collection, victim support infrastructure, and strategic collaboration with global law enforcement and regulatory bodies. Scam Alert will also adopt Crystal’s hyperlocal intelligence approach by working closely with local ambassadors, foundations, and blockchain communities worldwide. This is also a call to action for others who believe in this cause to join us.

Marina Khaustova, COO of Crystal says, “Scam Alert can be a lifeline for those impacted by crypto fraud. Victims deserve a recognized course of action and genuine support. Scam Alert will convert scattered experiences into actionable insights, contributing significantly to scam prevention and victim support. We look forward to working with Whale Alert to deliver an unmatched platform in the fraud protection and recovery process for crypto.”

The initiative has received support from key industry stakeholders, including Polygon, Tether, and Ethereum Foundation—partners who share our vision for a safer crypto ecosystem.

Crystal’s long-term vision involves significantly improving crypto community safety. Gupta emphasized, “Scams remain the biggest obstacle to new user adoption in crypto. Scam Alert symbolizes our ongoing commitment to a safer blockchain ecosystem. Through collaborative data sharing, educational initiatives, and early detection of scam trends, we aim to equip VASPs and law enforcement with powerful tools to combat crime.”

The Scam Alert initiative is intentionally structured as a standalone, non-commercial project within Crystal, inviting collaboration with industry peers, foundations and regulatory authorities.

About Crystal Intelligence

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement, and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative, and compliance solutions. Our technology helps financial institutions efficiently comply with global anti-money laundering regulations. Investigators and government agencies rely on Crystal’s cutting-edge technology and real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API.