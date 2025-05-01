Dubai, UAE – Jannah Hotels & Resorts proudly marks its presence at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, reaffirming its position as one of the UAE’s premier homegrown hospitality brands. With its corporate team on-site, Jannah is actively engaging with existing and potential partners while showcasing its recent milestones, growing portfolio, and ambitious vision for regional and international expansion.

A highlight of this year’s participation is the successful debut of Jannah Executive Hotel Apartments (JEHA) in Abu Dhabi. Launched earlier this year, JEHA has quickly established itself as a standout property in the capital, achieving occupancy rates of over 80% in its first month and exceeding 89% in March and April. This strong performance underscores the market’s demand for high-quality serviced apartments and Jannah’s proven ability to deliver successful launches.

As part of its future-forward strategy, Jannah Hotels & Resorts is actively diversifying its audience by targeting key emerging markets such as Poland, Italy, Spain, South Korea, the Czech Republic, and China. These efforts aim to attract a broader spectrum of international travelers throughout the summer and winter 2025–2026 seasons.

“Our expansion into new markets reflects a broader shift in how global travelers are choosing destinations today,” said Julio Rafael, Director of Marketing and Communications at Jannah Hotels & Resorts. “We’re excited to tap into these emerging regions and are aligning our brand to meet evolving expectations, not just through geographic growth, but also by enhancing the overall guest experience through thoughtful design upgrades and modern hospitality solutions.”

Building on this momentum, Jannah is exploring the addition of a new property in Abu Dhabi later this year and plans to enter the Saudi market in 2026 with two new hotel openings, further solidifying its regional footprint. Complementing these expansion plans is the development of a holiday home and short-term vacation rental division in the UAE, catering to the rising demand for flexible, experience-led accommodations.

To ensure its current offerings continue to resonate with today’s travelers, the brand is investing in the revamp and modernization of its Dubai Marina properties and Jannah RAK, introducing refreshed interiors and elevated aesthetics. These updates are designed to bring a contemporary global touch while preserving the brand’s Bedouin-inspired roots and identity.

“Our presence at ATM 2025 reflects not only the momentum we’ve built over the past year but also our forward-thinking vision for the future,” said Ossama Charrouf – Head of Commercial and Development at Jannah Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to forming new partnerships, deepening existing collaborations, and continuing to deliver authentic, memorable experiences that celebrate the heritage and spirit of the region.”

With an eye on innovation and a deep commitment to meaningful hospitality, Jannah Hotels & Resorts is poised to lead the next chapter of growth within the UAE and beyond.