Visit Qatar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with flynas Airlines to boost travel between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during its participation at Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, alongside senior officials from Visit Qatar. Representing flynas were Mr. Stefan Magiera, Chief Commercial Officer, and Mr. Abdulelah Aleidi, Vice President of Sales.

Under the agreement, the two parties will work together to explore the launch of additional flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia during major events and tournaments, including the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™. The partnership will also see the implementation of joint marketing campaigns aimed at positioning Qatar as a premier destination for Saudi travellers.

This agreement builds on the strong collaborative foundation between Visit Qatar and flynas, particularly in enhancing air connectivity and implementing joint promotional campaigns during peak travelling seasons. Through this partnership, both parties will continue to provide seamless travelling experiences and boost tourist traffic between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

