Visit Qatar and Experience Oman, the promotional arm of the Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, announced a new strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing regional tourism cooperation and promoting multi-destination travel between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman. The announcement was made during the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, one of the world's leading global travel and tourism exhibitions.

The announcement was shared in the presence of Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, and Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism. Representing Experience Oman were H.E. Azzan Al-Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, and Mr. Shabib Al-Mamari, CEO of Visit Oman.

Under this new strategic collaboration, Visit Qatar and Experience Oman will jointly develop integrated travel packages and cross-promotional initiatives designed to encourage visitors from key international markets, particularly in Asia and Europe, to explore both destinations within a single trip. As part of the agreement, Italy, Spain, and China will serve as proof-of-concept markets.

The partnership will further include coordinated roadshows, joint participation in major international travel events, and close cooperation with leading tour operators to create and promote twin-centre packages combining the cultural, heritage, and affordable luxury experiences of both Qatar and Oman.

This strategic cooperation reflects the shared commitment of both destinations to strengthen regional tourism ties, drive visitor growth, and showcase the Gulf region as a unified, world-class travel destination. By fostering joint marketing opportunities and enhancing connectivity, Visit Qatar and Experience Oman aim to position the region as a preferred destination for global travellers seeking authentic experiences.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com