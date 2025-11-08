Public voting for the Most Popular Marina recognition is now open.

Abu Dhabi – In collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the emirate’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), has announced the successful end of the submission period for the third edition of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards.

The Awards attracted entries from leading and emerging marinas, projects, and individuals across eight countries, underscoring the Awards’ stature as a regional benchmark for marina excellence.

The Awards continue to spotlight excellence and innovation across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT region) marina industry, this year with 13 categories, including several new accolades, awarded by a jury of experts and one special recognition selected by members of the public. With interest from both seasoned operators and emerging contributors, the range of entries reflects the programme’s growing reach and impact.

The award category expansion this year reflects the diversity of contributions shaping the regional industry. New categories include:

Outstanding Emerging Marina, designed to celebrate small and mid-sized marinas (200 berths or fewer);

project-based awards, highlighting targeted, high-impact initiatives within marinas;

and individual-based awards – Outstanding Leader, Outstanding Service Hero, and Rising Star – celebrating the people driving progress in MENAT marinas.

This new approach adds a human dimension to the Awards, offering a rare opportunity to highlight the stories of individuals whose passion, innovation, and commitment are driving the sector forward. From frontline champions to rising talents and visionary leaders, their contributions leave a lasting impact on both communities and customers.

Returning award categories include five pillars of organisation-wide excellence: Customer Experience, Employer Excellence, Health and Safety, Innovation, and Sustainability. The prestigious Outstanding Marina title will again honour a marina that demonstrates excellence across all five categories.

Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: “Supporting the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening its position as a global hub for maritime innovation and to promoting the principles of quality and sustainability in the marina sector. The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals and institutions, highlighting the role of innovation and collaboration in developing a more efficient and resilient maritime ecosystem that balances economic growth with environmental preservation and the enhancement of quality of life.”

Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, added: “The marina industry is too often underappreciated, and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards give it the recognition it truly deserves. By expanding the scope of the awards, we aim to spotlight on the individuals and teams whose efforts are essential to the success and appeal of the regional maritime sector. It is a privilege to celebrate their commitment, innovation, and impact.”

As with previous editions, submissions were open to any licensed marina owner or operator across the MENAT region. Due to high interest in the awards, the deadline for submissions was extended, underscoring the awards’ rising profile and value as a platform for regional recognition.

All entries are currently undergoing the first round of evaluation by qualified teams of assessors before review by the Awards jury. In parallel, public engagement will continue to shape the returning Most Popular Marina special recognition, determined entirely by verified votes through a secure, tamper-resistant online system (https://www.maritime-awards.com) that opened on 20 October.

Outstanding Marina and Outstanding Emerging Marina applicants will automatically be considered for the organisation-based sub-categories. However, to ensure fairness and equitable opportunity for all participants, winners of these two awards will not be eligible for additional wins in the five sub-categories.

All winners will be announced at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards ceremony on 20 November during of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show – one of the region’s largest gatherings for boating industry professionals, customers, and enthusiasts.

The Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards are one of Abu Dhabi Maritime’s strategic initiatives, launched in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre, to enhance waterway management and promote innovation within the maritime sector.

About Abu Dhabi Maritime:

Abu Dhabi Maritime was established in May 2020 via an agreement between AD Ports Group and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to manage the growth and development of Abu Dhabi’s maritime domain and help achieve the government’s vision to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global maritime hub.

Operating under AD Ports Group, with guidance from DMT, Abu Dhabi Maritime pursues its mission by implementing a streamlined, user and business-friendly regulatory environment that remains responsive to the needs of the emirate’s recreational and commercial maritime communities.

The organisation is furthermore focused on developing ultra-modern infrastructure and introducing advanced digital services to enhance the user experience and help fully unlock Abu Dhabi’s social, cultural and economic potential.

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as a global enabler of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the Emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating five business clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 34 terminals, with a presence in over 50 countries, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated “AA-” Outlook stable by Fitch, and “A1” outlook stable by Moody’s.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

