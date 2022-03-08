Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SAAS Properties, an emerging property development group with a strong ethos of providing communities with breathtaking properties in exclusive locations which reflect a refined lifestyle, excellence and quality, has revealed an impressive portfolio of projects. Currently under development includes the SAAS Tower in Business Bay, Dubai and the high-end Reem Island series in Abu Dhabi. SAAS Business Bay, Reem Five and One Reem Island are all set to launch in Q2, with Reem Nine launching in Q4 of 2022. Further projects are in the design phase that are set to roll out across the UAE with sights also set on MENA from 2022.

SAAS properties, founded in 2019 by Chairman Mohammad Bin Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Qassimi and his son and CEO Ahmed Al Qassimi, is a forward-thinking property group with the vision of offering the highest quality, and elevated living experiences to its clients, investors, and SAAS community members. The boutique property development company has a progressive mission of providing a customer-focused approach that differentiates them from other real-estate developers, from its uncompromising quality to its humble philosophy.

Along the iconic Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, distinctly known as one of the top-performing areas, the ambitious group set out with an aim to provide the city with state-of-the-art buildings and living experiences that complement the natural beauty that surrounds the city, from the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf to the luscious mangroves. SAAS Properties have completed three residential towers; Reem Five, Reem Nine and One Reem Island, all boasting unique amenities and exceptional finishings. The company has a lineup of further investment and commercial developments, all within the concept phase and set to be announced in Q3 2022.

SAAS Properties’ elevated living experiences come from meticulously importing hand-selected materials from premium brands around the world as well as incorporating unique, in-house finishes. All the timelessly designed properties are generously built and crafted to attract people who value quality style, whatever their lifestyle is. Adding to its focus of excellence, the company practices sustainability through using natural materials such as wood, marble, and stones, which in turn, also help reduce thermal conductivity.

SAAS Properties, meaning “foundation” in Arabic, has strong values of being fully transparent and never compromising on quality, which can be seen in its sleek design and building implementation, hugely influenced by the family’s own idea of “truly living”, as they often ask themselves if they’d personally purchase what they are selling. The group’s confidence and passion speak for itself and is demonstrated in abundance through its own employees having already purchased residential units, deemed reassuring to future clients or investors of SAAS.

SAAS Tower

Nestled in the heart of Dubai’s modern commercial district, SAAS Tower is in a central, convenient location with a stunning backdrop of trendy high-rise buildings and striking hotels. Upon entering, you are greeted with elegant settings ideal for socializing or conducting business, with a soon-to-be-announced restaurant that provides an innovative concept. In close proximity to the iconic Burj Khalifa, the grand tower offers 403 fully furnished residential apartments, and an immaculately designed spa to unwind in.

Reem Five

Surrounded by warm waters, Reem Five is a home far away from the noise of the city. With a clear view of Abu Dhabi’s famous mangroves and direct access to the Mangrove Beach, Reem Five embodies a city escape to reach peace and tranquillity. The minimalistic elegance is immediately noticed as you enter the warm and inviting lobby, leading through the sophisticated interiors to the beautifully crafted bedrooms and spectacular rooftop pool. Totalling 59 units, Reem Five offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.

One Reem Island

A unique development set to offer high-end homes with scenic views and a wealth of affluence, the serene One Reem Island community offers a calming, healthy lifestyle along the coastline. Reflecting on the high price point, One Reem Island has premium facilities including a state-of-the-art gymnasium with panoramic views of the Gulf and a stunning infinity pool. Offering 2 to 4 bedrooms, this residential property will include 63 apartments, encompassing between 1,500 to 4,700 square feet.

Reem Nine

Reem Nine offers its residents ample space and wide views. The property has been designed to provide a relaxed, comfortable feeling, built with luxury-grade craftsmanship forming timeless quality. Fitted with a cinema located in the mezzanine, Reem Nine also offers 206 units of either studio, 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartments.

Commenting on the group’s success and recent completions, Mr. Al Qassimi says “The team and myself have an aspiration to create captivating living spaces that provide our residents with a true sense of quality, and comfort. We will actively strive to accommodate residents across the Middle East in search of distinctive, finely-built properties, and look forward to further announcing future projects”.

