Masoud Al Zarooni: We are committed to supporting Dubai's urban renaissance with exceptional ownership plans

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Vision Developments, one of the leading UAE real estate developers, announced the launch of two new residential projects, "REEM" and "SOUL," in Dubai. The move is part of their strategic expansion plan into several promising areas in the emirate and provide housing solutions that meet the aspirations of various segments of society.

The "REEM" project is located in Liwan area, near Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City, with strategic access to Dubai's most prominent educational and technology destinations. It consists of a residential building with a commercial ground floor spanning 8,100 square feet, a parking floor, eight typical floors, and a roof (G+P+8F+R), comprising a total of 198 spacious residential units.

The "SOUL" project, located in Dubai Production City, offers a vibrant lifestyle that combines comfort and community connectivity, while being close to Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Golf Estates. The project consists of a nine-story building and a roof (G+9F+R), comprising 176 residential units.

The two projects offer a wide range of amenities, including an Infinity swimming pool, gym, yoga, cinema, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, gaming room, a dedicated children's pool, barbecue area, party hall, and office spaces. The two projects are expected to be handed over in Q4 2026, with construction works already started.

“These projects embody the company's vision of building distinct and accessible residential communities,” said Engineer Masoud Al Zarooni, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Developments.

He noted that the company aims not only to provide residential units, but also to create living communities harmonizing people's lives and reflect their aspirations.

"These new projects add to Vision Developments success story of completing and delivering a number of projects in Liwan area within a short period of time, including: Vision 1, Vision 2, Karma, and Platinum” said AL Zarooni.

The company is currently working on several other projects in distinct areas such as Liwan, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Garden City, and Dubai Production City, including: Pearls, Celine, Coral, DGM, and Vision 5 Tower. Some are scheduled for delivery by the end of this year, and others by the end of next year. The total area of ​​these projects exceeds 2 million Sq. Ft. and includes 1,193 residential units, 487 of which have already been handed over.

"Within the company, we are committed to implementing and delivering projects according to the highest standards of quality and punctuality, through our executive arm “Vision Construction”, which represents one of the main pillars of our success,” he added.

“We are also proud of our close partnership and cooperation with our founding partners, Walid Owais and Ismail Abdullah, who together form a leadership team with extensive experience, and a unified vision focused on innovation and excellence at every stage of development," the CEO said.

Al Zarooni confirmed Vision Developments commitment to supporting the sustainable urban renaissance in the Emirate of Dubai and actively contributing to shaping the future of the emirate's real estate market, especially with the exceptional payment plans consisting of a 20% down payment and 80% upon completion. This contributes to increased demand through competitive prices that facilitate easy property ownership.