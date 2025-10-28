Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Vision Developments, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing private real estate developers, has once again captured the market’s attention with a remarkable achievement: the complete sell-out of its latest project, “VERDE By Vision,” within just 10 hours of launch comprising of 16 floors and over AED 300 million in sales value. This milestone highlights the company’s strong market reputation for delivering projects that blend value, trust, and investor confidence.

“Selling out Verde By Vision in just 10 hours was a defining moment for our company. It reaffirmed our vision and deep understanding of what the market truly values,” said Masoud Al Zarooni, Co-Founder & CEO of Vision Developments.

Backed by a portfolio of 14 projects, including 5 successfully handed-over developments within only two years, Vision Developments now boasts a total of 2,200 residential units, of which 600 have already been delivered — a testament to its rapid growth and reliability.

Located in Dubai Sports City, Verde By Vision consists of B+G+16+R levels and features 253 residential units complemented by a range of premium lifestyle amenities, including a swimming pool, cinema, gym, children’s play areas, gaming zone, party hall, and a rooftop BBQ area — all designed to promote a vibrant and connected community lifestyle.

The project also offers a flexible 20/80 payment plan, enabling buyers to pay 20% during construction and 80% upon completion. This approach enhances affordability for end-users, allowing them to pay a low upfront amount and easily mortgage the balance instead of paying rent. Investors also benefit from strong ROE/ROI potential, driven by low capital requirements and high rental and resale demand.

Following this record-breaking success, Vision Developments is preparing to launch its next major project — “VISTA By Vision” — in Dubai Production City, further expanding its dynamic portfolio.

Comprising B+G+14+R, VISTA By Vision will feature 321 contemporary residential units alongside retail outlets, offering residents a complete and modern living experience enriched with high-quality amenities. Strategically located in Dubai Production City (DPC), the project provides seamless access to key destinations across Dubai, ensuring both convenience and connectivity.

Since its inception, Vision Developments has established itself as a trusted and innovative force in Dubai’s off-plan market — recognized for its transparency, timely delivery, and commitment to modern design and community-driven living. The company continues to redefine quality housing and long-term investment opportunities within Dubai’s ever-evolving real estate landscape.

