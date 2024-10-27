Visa’s expanded innovation capabilities will enable advanced payment solutions using technologies like AI, virtual reality, biometrics, and IoT, empowering local fintechs, financial institutions, businesses, and government partners.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Visa, a world leader in digital payments, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates 40 years of operation in Saudi Arabia with the opening of a state-of-the-art Innovation Center and a new office in the prestigious King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). Visa's new facilities are integral to the company's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to position the Kingdom as a global hub for fintech and digital commerce innovation.

The Riyadh Innovation Center – Visa’s fourth globally, will play a pivotal role in advancing next-generation payment solutions and strengthening partnerships with local fintechs, financial institutions, government entities, and businesses.

Accelerating Saudi Arabia’s Digital Future with Innovation

As part of Visa’s expansive global innovation network, this facility is designed to act as a hub for co-developing cutting-edge payment solutions tailored to the Kingdom’s needs. The center features payment solutions powered by advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), virtual reality, biometrics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), with a focus on government solutions, e-sports/gaming industry, smart cities, retail and tourism.

The Center’s capabilities will not only serve the local market but also allow Saudi-made innovations to be transferred globally, positioning the Kingdom as a driving force in the global digital economy. With Saudi Arabia projected to see double digital growth, the Innovation Center is poised to accelerate this growth, propelling the Kingdom toward its Vision 2030 goals.[1]

“As one of Visa's largest markets in the CEMEA region, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has rapidly emerged as an innovative leader in digital commerce propelled by the clear vision of the government and efforts of the local industry. Our new Innovation Center in Riyadh has been designed to bring the next generation of payment technology and will serve as a collaborative platform to co-create the future of digital commerce,” said Andrew Torre, Visa’s Regional President for CEMEA. “We are proud to build on our 40 years of supporting digital payments in Saudi Arabia with our expanded innovation capabilities that will further strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for digital commerce, transforming how payments are made across the world.”

Strategic Expansion with a New Office in King Abdullah Financial District

The new Innovation Center is part of Visa’s new office in the King Abdullah Financial District, where Visa’s payment experts and business development teams for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman will be based. This move to KAFD brings Visa closer to its key clients and partners, fostering deeper collaboration across sectors such as government, financial services, retail and fintech. The modern workspace is designed to support Visa’s growing team and expanding operations, with plans for significant headcount growth and senior talent acquisition across multiple departments, including technology, product development, and government engagement.

“Over the past 40 years, Visa has played a pivotal role in building Saudi Arabia's payments infrastructure, transforming it into a key digital payments market globally,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Vice President and Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. “The relocation of our office to the King Abdullah Financial District is a significant investment that underscores our confidence in Saudi Arabia as a thriving payments market. It strengthens our ability to collaborate and innovate with our clients and partners while ensuring we continue to support the Kingdom’s ambitious digital transformation goals in line with Vision 2030.”

Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of the KAFD Development & Management Company, noted, “The Saudi banking sector continues to thrive within a remarkably supportive operational climate, underpinned by a resilient and thriving financial sector, achieving a robust growth of 9.3% in 2023 and an impressive 3.9% in just the first quarter of 2024. At KAFD, we are committed to collaborating with the financial industry and international partners such as payment technology leaders like Visa to shape the financial and payments ecosystem of the future, which is integral to Saudi Arabia’s economic development and sustainable growth and in alignment with Vision 2030.”

He added, “Our strong financial presence helps bolster Riyadh’s stature as a premier global financial center, drawing a distinguished array of fintechs, banks and payment players, and we are delighted to welcome Visa to this esteemed portfolio. Their presence anchors our shared vision for the evolving financial and payments landscape in Saudi Arabia."

Wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, KAFD is one of the most visionary and transformative mixed-use developments that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It spans 1.6 million square meters of modern and innovative Grade A office spaces, world class facilities and upscale residences designed to transform how urban communities live, work, and play. A green district, KAFD is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle destination.

Celebrating 40 Years of Innovation and Market Leadership

Visa’s 40-year journey in Saudi Arabia has been defined by ongoing investment in the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem. The company’s leadership is reflected in its role as a key enabler of digital payments, driving growth in areas such as data analytics, B2B payments, and the gaming industry. Visa’s Innovation Center and new office will further consolidate its position at the forefront of the GCC’s evolving digital landscape.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.

Media Contact :

Yasa Ahmad

Senior Account Manager

Email: Yasa.Ahmad@edelmansmithfield.com

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

For further details about KAFD, please visit www.kafd.sa

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: media@kafd.sa

Stay informed on the latest KAFD news on social media: LinkedIn, X

[1] https://english.aawsat.com/business/5065223-saudi-digital-payments-market-attracts-global-investments