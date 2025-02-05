Amman, Jordan: Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments hosted its inaugural market focused client event - Visa Connect Amman - last week. Attended by almost 150 participants including senior members of the Jordanian, Iraqi, Lebanese, and Palestinian financial industries, it marked the first event of its kind for Visa in the North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP) region.

Several regional experts presented insightful sessions on trends related to the future of digital payments, emerging trends influencing digitization in the region, unlocking business growth opportunities, new product solutions and AI-enabled digital experiences

Mario Makary, Vice President and Cluster Manager for Levant for Visa remarked, "The Levant region is accelerating its digitization journey and Visa Connect Amman is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and supporting our clients in navigating the evolving payments landscape. The event provided a platform for networking and knowledge sharing among industry leaders and clients, enabling us to have conversations that brought Visa’s global and regional insights to find solutions for local needs. We are so fortunate that we did not just have clients from Jordan attend but also clients fly down from Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine. We are energized by the conversations that took place and the progress that we will bring as an industry as we continue to shape the future of commerce in the region.”

Visa continues to collaborate with various stakeholders including governments and financial institutions to offer solutions, launch initiatives to drive further adoption of digital payments, and foster a conducive environment for financial innovation.

