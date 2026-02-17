Cairo – Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the creation of a new sub-region comprising Egypt, Libya, and Sudan as part of its strategic growth plans in the region. This move reflects Visa’s commitment to supporting national government priorities for digital transformation and expanding engagement with financial institutions, fintech and merchant partners.

Building on Visa’s 40-years of regional presence, the new organization enables Visa to be closer to clients and stakeholders, helping businesses, governments, and partners innovate and grow, reinforcing Visa’s commitment to advancing for digital payments, financial inclusion, and commerce enablement in the wider North Africa, Levant and Pakistan region.

Visa has appointed Malak El Baba as Country Manager for Egypt, Libya, and Sudan. In this strengthened role, she will oversee Visa’s strategy, business development, and local market execution across the three countries. Malak has led major initiatives in Egypt in her previous role as Country Manager for Egypt and has driven the growth of new business lines and key partnerships in the market. Her expanded geographic leadership will allow Visa to leverage regional synergies, accelerate markets’ growth, and bring advanced digital commerce solutions to consumers and businesses across Egypt, Libya, and Sudan alike.

Malak El Baba said “I am honored to take on this expanded role and continue driving Visa’s strategy across Egypt, Libya, and Sudan. These markets are at pivotal moments in their digital transformation journeys, and Visa remains deeply committed to supporting governments, financial institutions, merchants, and fintechs in building secure, accessible, and innovative payment experiences for everyone.”

As part of this change, Ahmed Mohey who previously served as Visa’s Country Manager for Tunisia, Algeria, Mauritania, Libya and Sudan will now take on the role as Head of Sales for Egypt, building on his deep client expertise to execute on Visa’s Egypt growth strategy. With close to two decades of experience at Visa and a strong track record across North Africa, he will lead Visa’s Egypt sales organization, driving further growth and deepening value‑based partnerships with key financial institutions.

