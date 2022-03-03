Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), in partnership with Visa, shared in the celebrations of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ by inviting its customers to see the FIFA World Cup™ Winner’s Trophy offering them a lifetime experience.

Visa hosted a private event for QIB Cardholders to introduce the FIFA World Cup™ Winner’s Trophy at the QIB Al Sadd branch on March 02, 2022.

During the event, customers were excited to take pictures with the FIFA World Cup™ Winner’s Trophy which were framed and given to them as a memory of yet another major milestone in Qatar. Being the first country in the Arab World to host the FIFA World Cup 2022™, Visa & QIB brought the joy and excitement of the first-of-its-kind event to the customers in attendance.

In partnership with Visa, QIB recently launched an exclusive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion through its award-winning Mobile App and introduced Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ limited edition Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cards to offer its customers unique experiences and exclusive FIFA World Cup™ prizes.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are delighted to offer our customers a very special opportunity to experience football’s most coveted prize and feel the excitement of the FIFA World Cup™. Thanks to Visa, we are proud to support Qatar cementing its position as a global sports hub and sharing the passion for sport and football with our customers. We continue to enhance our products and offer our customers unique and tailored experiences to cater to their daily banking needs and spread the spirit of celebration in Qatar by offering our Visa Cardholders a chance to win amazing prizes.”

Dr. Sudheer Nair, Visa’s Country Manager for Qatar, stated: “As we countdown to Qatar’s major sporting event, Visa continues to elevate the fan experience with seamless, secure, and innovative payment options that help introduce more consumers to the benefits of digital commerce. We are delighted to partner with QIB on this exciting event and offer QIB Visa cardholders the chance to win exclusive experiences.”

As part of its commitment to the community, QIB plays an active role in national events and celebrates Qatar’s major milestone with its customers in partnership with Visa. To share in the nationwide celebrations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with its customers, QIB offer its customers the opportunity to win packages for two to attend the matches, and premium prizes over the coming months leading up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, courtesy of Visa.

To participate, customers must login to the QIB Mobile App and join the campaign by applying to one of the Visa Limited Edition Debit, Credit or Prepaid Cards or by paying with their Visa existing Cards.

