Dubai, UAE – Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, and Emirates NBD Pay, a digital payment platform provided by Emirates NBD P.J.S.C., a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, have partnered to launch Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Solutions offering. Cybersource will be incorporated into the Emirates NBD Pay platform, providing clients with robust payment solutions, advanced risk and fraud management tools such as Decision Manager, and cutting-edge compliance features leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning.

This partnership expands Emirates NBD Pay acceptance solutions across multiple verticals – including retail, hospitality, healthcare, travel, mass transit, education and exchange house, with cutting-edge technology, such as tokenization, and Account Funding Transactions (AFT) capabilities to facilitate wallet top ups while ensuring merchants meet compliance and security requirements.

Visa’s partnership with Emirates NBD Pay was supported by the Visa Consulting and Analytics team, which provided assessment of the management processes and procedures relating to AML and Risk, ensuring security and efficiency of the bank’s merchant onboarding process.

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, SVP and Group Country Manager, GCC, Visa, said: “The GCC region is experiencing rapid growth, with digital payments expected to grow around 20% annually by 2029[1]. As this growth continues, businesses are increasingly faced with the challenges of fraudulent activity and transaction bottlenecks that can undermine both customer trust and experience. That is why we are delighted to partner with Emirates NBD Pay to support businesses with their operations and efforts to deliver the seamless, secure payment experiences their customers increasingly expect.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “This strategic partnership between Emirates NBD Pay and Visa's Cybersource platform will accelerate the adoption of best-in-class digital capabilities among our clients, enabling businesses across various sectors to seamlessly integrate payment gateway solutions into their operations. As the global payments ecosystem continues to evolve, the demand for swift, secure, and reliable solutions has never been greater. Through this collaboration, we are introducing cutting-edge AI-powered infrastructure reinforced by advanced security systems. This will empower Emirates NBD Pay to not only meet but exceed the needs of our merchant network, driving their success by providing seamless and trusted access to a full suite of digital payment and banking services.”

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visamiddleeast.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2024, total assets were AED 997 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 271 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 848 branches and 4,601 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.87 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

Website: www.emiratesnbd.com

