Visa-Emirates NBD partnership also includes a series of events and promotions leading up to The Olympic Games, such as a chance to win a trip to Paris, and the hosting of the Visa Olympic Games Village in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Visa (NYSE:V), the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, proudly announce the launch of a series of events and promotions leading up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

One of the initiative's main highlights is the sponsorship of Emirati cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh. At just 22 years old, Safiya has made history as the first Emirati woman and the second rider from the UAE to qualify for the road race at the Olympic Games. Visa and Emirates NBD are honored to support Safiya's journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcasing her as a symbol of ambition and perseverance. This partnership reflects the companies' dedication to fostering local sports talent and promoting the spirit of competition and unity.

In addition to following Safiya's journey, six lucky winners will get the opportunity to experience the thrill of the Olympic Games firsthand in Paris, courtesy of Visa. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is part of a series of initiatives Visa and Emirates NBD are rolling out in the UAE, leading up to the global sporting event.

The series of initiatives will encompass a range of activities and experiences that aim to foster sports and fitness among amateurs and enthusiasts, leveraging Dubai's top-tier sporting facilities and venues. In line with Visa’s core values of enabling access and promoting inclusion, this partnership with Emirates NBD to champion the Olympic Games regionally is envisioned to bring together the UAE community through their collective love for sports.

“I am delighted to be a part of Team Visa on my journey towards Paris 2024, my inaugural Olympic Games,” said Safiya Al Sayegh. "Securing partnerships with inclusive and progressive entities like Visa and Emirates NBD is crucial as we persistently strive to transcend boundaries and uplift the stature of sports in our region."

Salima Gutieva, UAE Country Manager at Visa, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Emirates NBD for Olympic Games Paris 2024. This partnership is a testament to our shared values and commitment to empowering local talents like Safiya Al Sayegh. We believe that through sports, we can inspire, unite, and create unforgettable experiences for our community. We look forward to witnessing her historic journey to the Olympic stage, shining a spotlight on the UAE and women in sports.”

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “In our partnership with Visa and as proud sponsors of Emirati cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh, we echo our commitment to fostering local sports talent and promoting the spirit of competition and unity in the UAE community. Safiya's journey to the Olympic Games is an inspiration to us all, and we are proud to be a part of it. We are excited about the series of initiatives leading up to Paris 2024, and we believe they will resonate deeply with our community."

Visa, a long-standing partner of the Olympic Movement since 1986, signed on as the first global partner of the International Paralympic Committee in 2003. The Team Visa athlete program, championing over 600 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, remains dedicated to values of equality, access, and inclusion. As the official Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games through 2032, Visa continues to support 117 athletes on their journey to the Paris 2024 Games under its Team Visa initiative.

To learn more about Visa’s support for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, visit Visa’s sponsorship page.

Photo caption from left to right: Salima Gutieva; UAE Country Manager at Visa, Safiya Al Sayegh; Emirati Cyclist, Yousuf Saeed Mohd; Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, Deepak Chandran; Group Head of Retail Products at Emirates NBD

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realize their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

