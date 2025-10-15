Dubai, UAE — Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced today a new collaboration with Virgin Mobile UAE to advance telecommunications services through AI innovation. The initiative focuses on implementing AWS Generative AI (GenAI) solutions for identity verification and customer support operations, enabling faster and more secure services.

The roll-out leverages GenAI services on AWS to deliver two integrated solutions: fraud-resistant ID verification and an AI-powered conversational assistant that autonomously resolves customer support queries. With this implementation, Virgin Mobile was able to significantly reduce SIM card activation times and eliminate manual processing.

“Adopting AWS GenAI solutions like SageMaker represents a milestone in Virgin Mobile UAE’s digital journey,” said Dr. Imran Shaikh, Technology Director at Virgin Mobile UAE. “It enables us to redefine customer services in telecommunications, and sets a model for how providers across the UAE can modernise operations through GenAI.”

Driving security and efficiency

Advancing digital security practices, Virgin Mobile UAE's AI-driven ID verification system achieves a 98% success rate in document authentication while providing robust fraud prevention. Operating in real-time, the system automatically completes customer verification and supports Virgin Mobile’s compliance with the UAE telecommunications sector's Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Virgin Mobile UAE’s conversational AI platform is currently able to resolve 25% of customer calls without human intervention, handling routine inquiries with greater speed and consistency. Powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP), this system delivers round-the-clock, instant assistance, improving response times and helping customers to access solutions quickly and effectively.

“Virgin Mobile UAE’s deployment demonstrates the innovative power of GenAI solutions in a regulated industry,” said Chris Erasmus, Country Manager, UAE, Rest of Middle East and North Africa at AWS. “AWS GenAI allows Virgin Mobile to build intelligent assistants that can make multi-step decisions, perform complex tasks, and create frictionless customer experiences. This implementation demonstrates how telecommunications providers can use AWS GenAI to enhance efficiency and improve customer outcomes.”

Integrated GenAI infrastructure

Virgin Mobile UAE’s AI-powered verification and support solutions integrate AWS SageMaker with Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and NLP engines to manage both ID verification and support interactions seamlessly. This integration creates a single, cloud-native customer experience that Virgin Mobile UAE can use to prevent fraud, improve service, and ensure compliance.

At the heart of this technology, these GenAI solutions are designed to perform multi-step tasks autonomously—from verifying documents against fraud databases to understanding customer intent and resolving complex support issues. For the telecommunications industry, this capability represents a paradigm shift, giving providers the tools they need to build highly scalable, secure, and responsive operations that can adapt to customer needs in real time.

Through this comprehensive implementation of GenAI solutions across its operations, Virgin Mobile UAE demonstrates how telecommunications providers can enhance automation while maintaining their security and compliance programs.

About Amazon Web Services:

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Virgin Mobile UAE:

Virgin Mobile believes in making mobile better across the industry with the best customer experience, innovative products and creating a great place to work. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company has launched Virgin Mobile as the first fully digitalised mobile service in the UAE, providing an experience that has never been seen before in the region. Virgin Mobile is the second mobile brand to operate under the EITC umbrella, adhering to the rights and obligations of EITC’s telecommunication license while bringing a distinctly different offering and brand promise to the market.