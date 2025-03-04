Dubai, UAE – In a market first, Virgin Mobile UAE is introducing electric motorcycles exclusively for its delivery riders. Developed in partnership with Axiom Telecom, this program offers an eco-friendly alternative that reduces emissions while supporting Dubai’s sustainable development goals in line with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030. Even the way we deliver SIM cards is now part of a greener future.

Virgin Mobile’s new e-bikes, designed for reliability and efficiency, feature a central control system and extended battery life, making them ideal for delivery services. With optional app connectivity, these bikes provide delivery riders a fuel-free, smart solution for urban transport.

By integrating these e-bikes into our operations, Virgin Mobile UAE is taking another step toward sustainability beyond just our services. In line with reducing its carbon footprint, Virgin Mobile UAE continues to encourage eSIM adoption to minimize waste. For customers who prefer physical SIMs, we offer in-person delivery options, including our eco-conscious e-bike for select deliveries, providing a sustainable alternative that complements our digital-first approach.

Rob Beswick, Managing Director at Virgin Mobile UAE, said: “Our e-bike initiative reflects our commitment to integrating sustainability into everyday business practices. By offering a cleaner, smarter transportation solution, we’re contributing to Dubai’s environmental goals while redefining what it means to lead responsibly in telecommunications.”

Fahad Al Bannai, CEO, Axiom Telecom, added: "At Axiom Telecom, we are excited to take our first steps into the realm of sustainable last-mile delivery with the introduction of electric bikes. This initiative, in collaboration with our valued partner Virgin Mobile, reflects our commitment to exploring cleaner and more efficient delivery solutions. It also aligns with the UAE’s vision for sustainability and clean energy, reinforcing our dedication to innovation that benefits both our customers and the environment."

About Virgin Mobile in the United Arab Emirates:

Virgin Mobile believes in making mobile better across the industry with the best customer experience, innovative products and creating a great place to work. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company has launched Virgin Mobile as the first fully digitalized mobile service in the UAE, providing an experience that has never been seen before in the region.

Virgin Mobile is the second mobile brand to operate under the EITC umbrella, adhering to the rights and obligations of EITC’s telecommunication license while bringing a distinctly different offering and brand promise to the market.

For Media Requests: Please contact tala.majzoub@havasme.org