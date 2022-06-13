Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia, has been recognized as the ‘Digital Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) of the year’ at the MVNO World Congress 2022. The coveted industry awards ceremony was held at the Arminius Markthalle in Berlin, Germany on June 9, where Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia was commended for its operational achievements, innovation, and excellence within the industry.

Erik Dudman Nielsen, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa, commented on the win: “Providing our customers with the best possible service is something that we strive for at a group level, which is reflected in the work of our local teams across all the markets we operate in. As a digital-first telecommunications operator, we are proud to have been recognized for our exceptional services on an international platform.”

The telecom world is fast evolving and we’re committed to continue innovating at a pace that matches the industry and the long term vision of the Kingdom to provide a higher quality of life to all its citizens and residents,” he concluded.

The ‘Digital MVNO of the year’ award was presented to Virgin Mobile KSA and FNB Connect.

-Ends-

About Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is part of the Virgin family group of companies. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is responsible for all Virgin Mobile operations in the Middle East and Africa region, and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa has been in the region since 2009 and operates the two consumer brands of Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi Mobile across the region. Partnering with telecoms operators across the region, the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa team provides customers with innovative products and packages designed to make their mobile experience better. We work closely with other Virgin companies across the world to make sure we can create experiences for our customers which surprise and delight them, and which can’t be matched.

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa believes in having the best people on the team, and the management team is made up of senior level team members from a variety of successful regional and global mobile operators, as well as from MVNOs. The company has a strong financial foundation supported by well-respected and global and regional shareholders, including Virgin Group, GIC, ePlanet Capital, Dolphin International, NTEC, and members of the senior management team

About Virgin Group

Virgin Mobile is one of the businesses of the Virgin Group, a leading international branded investment company and one of the world's most recognized and respected brands. Conceived in 1970 by Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Group has gone on to grow successful businesses in sectors ranging from mobile telephony and media to transportation, travel, financial services, hotels, health and fitness, as well as renewable technologies and space tourism. Virgin employs approximately 70,000 people in 35 countries and its global branded revenues exceed £16.6 billion (AED 79 billion).

