Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia, owned by global tech company Beyond ONE™, is disrupting the mobile landscape with the launch of its innovative Switch Postpaid Plans. This first-of-its-kind offering in the Kingdom allows customers to pay only for the data they consume. The unique "Switch" feature automatically adjusts to a lower-priced plan when customers use less data and allows them to upgrade whenever they need more, eliminating the fear of bill shock and giving them complete control over their spending. With plans starting from SAR 138 (including VAT) for 35GB, Virgin Mobile ensures value and flexibility, so customers never overpay for mobile service.

Yaarob Al-Sayegh, CEO of Virgin Mobile KSA, said: “We understand that data usage fluctuates, and customers shouldn't be penalized for having unused data. With the Switch feature, they enjoy complete peace of mind knowing they're only paying for what they actually need.”

The new plans offer unlimited social media usage, national voice calls, and incoming calls while roaming, providing a comprehensive and worry-free mobile experience. Customers can also enjoy complimentary access to entertainment subscriptions like STARZPLAY or stcTV.

The Switch Postpaid Plans are available in various options to cater to diverse data requirements, and customers can seamlessly switch between plans as their needs evolve at any time. This level of flexibility and control empowers Virgin Mobile customers to manage their mobile expenses efficiently while enjoying a rich suite of features and benefits.

To explore the Virgin Mobile Switch Postpaid Plans and discover a new era of mobile freedom, please visit virginmobile.sa/en/ or download the Virgin Mobile app.

For more information, please contact:

Sama Al Shibani

BeyondONE@mojo-me.com

www.beyond.one

About Beyond ONE™

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the centre of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customized digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at www.beyond.one

About Virgin Mobile KSA

Virgin Mobile KSA, a subsidiary of Beyond ONE Group, is a leading telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia, committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric mobile services. With a focus on digital innovation and personalized experiences, Virgin Mobile KSA empowers consumers with customizable mobile plans, advanced app features, and seamless connectivity. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Virgin Mobile KSA continues to redefine the telecommunications landscape, offering unparalleled service excellence and convenience to its customers across the Kingdom.

About Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is part of the Virgin family group of companies. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is responsible for all Virgin Mobile operations in the Middle East and Africa region and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It has been in the region since 2009 and operates the two consumer brands of Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi Mobile. Partnering with telecoms operators, the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa team provides customers with innovative products and packages designed to make their mobile experience better. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa believes in having great people, and the management team is made up of senior-level team members from a variety of successful regional and global mobile operators, as well as from MVNOs.