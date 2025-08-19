ABU DHABI, UAE - Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Mali’s national broadcaster, the Office de radiodiffusion et de télévision du Mali (ORTM). The agreement strengthens Viory’s presence in West Africa and marks a major step in its mission to elevate Global South voices on the international stage

As Mali’s national broadcaster, ORTM plays a vital role in informing and connecting millions of people across the country. Under this MoC, Viory and ORTM will collaborate on international news coverage, cultural and public event promotion, technical cooperation, digital innovation, and knowledge sharing, strengthening broadcasting capabilities and ensuring stories from Mali and the wider West African region reach global audiences with greater visibility.

Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager of Viory, said: “Partnering with ORTM, Mali’s most prominent broadcaster, is a moment of real significance for Viory. It allows us to expand our presence in West Africa and ensure that the perspectives of Mali and its people are represented globally. ORTM’s reach and reputation make it an invaluable partner as we continue building a strong, diverse network across the Global South.”

Mr. Hassane Baba Diombélé, Director General of ORTM, added: “Our MoC with Viory represents a new chapter for ORTM in expanding our reach and capabilities across borders. Working together with the video news agency of the Global South allows us to amplify Malian stories, connect with broader audiences, and enrich the diversity of media content available to our viewers.”

This agreement comes amid a period of rapid growth for Viory in Africa. In recent months, Viory has signed MoCs with Agence Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) and the O.I.C States Broadcasting Union (OSBU) at the Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia, as well as the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation. These partnerships reflect Viory’s growing role in uniting media organizations across the continent, supporting shared growth, and ensuring African perspectives are more prominently represented in global coverage.

With ORTM joining this growing network, Viory strengthens its presence in the region and underscores Mali’s role as a cultural and media hub, while advancing Viory’s mission to ensure African stories shape global narratives.

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 160,000 videos, with approximately 50 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 100 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists. www.viory.video

For more information, contact:

Email: viory@theagencypartnership.com

Website: www.viory.video