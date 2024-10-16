Dubai, UAE: Significant progress has been made on Violet Tower, the latest residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Here’s a closer look at the current status and key highlights of the project:

Foundation Work Progress: Violet Tower is nearing the completion of its foundation phase, with 99.3% of the piling work already finished, marking a major milestone in the construction timeline.

Project Timeline and Work Hours Logged: Enabling works are expected to be concluded by the fourth quarter of 2024, and the anticipated overall project completion is set for Q4 2026. Approximately 58,000 working hours have been dedicated to the project so far, with an exemplary safety record and no reported incidents.

Strategic Location and Design: Strategically located in the heart of JVC, this AED 300 million development is designed to cater to the rising demand for thoughtfully planned urban living spaces. The project will feature 27 residential floors, comprising 287 units that range from studios to two-bedroom apartments, all designed to maximize space efficiency and modern living standards.

Innovative Features and Amenities: Violet Tower is set to offer residents a contemporary living experience, featuring a unique steel canopy roof and a multifunctional entrance area that includes a coworking station along with essential amenities like 24/7 security systems.

Collaborations and Quality Assurance: The project is backed by the expertise of well-reputed contractors and specialists — Al Ghurair Contracting is leading the main construction works, Tech Foundation is managing the enabling works, and Arab Centre has been appointed for pile testing to ensure the highest standards of quality.

Future Outlook and Community Integration: Upon completion, Violet Tower is expected to make a significant impact on JVC’s skyline, enhancing residential offerings with its strategic location and contemporary design. The project aims to provide a unique living experience while integrating seamlessly into the vibrant JVC community.