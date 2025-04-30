Abu Dhabi — Burtville Developments proudly announces that its flagship residential project, Ville 11, located at the gateway of Masdar City, has exceeded 62% completion, according to the latest data from “Dari,” the official platform of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

This significant milestone reflects the project’s rapid construction pace and underscores Burtville Developments’ unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality projects ahead of schedule.

Strategically positioned in Masdar City—a global leader in sustainable urban development—Ville 11 offers a refined lifestyle within a smart, integrated community. The development sets a new benchmark in residential living by blending classic architectural design with the innovation and energy-efficiency principles Masdar City is known for.

Spread across more than 57,000 square feet of land and offering over 212,000 square feet of built-up space, Ville 11 is designed to meet the evolving aspirations of modern residents in Abu Dhabi, with a clear focus on comfort, elegance, and practicality.

Burtville Developments emphasized its plan to deliver all units ahead of the projected timeline, boosting buyer and investor confidence and reinforcing the company’s reputation as a trusted name in the UAE’s property development sector.