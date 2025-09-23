Breaking new ground in the MENA region, Viking Completion Technology (Viking) has announced the fulfillment of an upper completion project in onshore North Africa.

The first tranche of the project, delivered in Q1 2025, featured Viking supplying technology across 11 wells, as well as the provision of personnel to assist with the implementation of equipment on-site and to deliver training to the client. This project bolsters Viking’s ongoing growth in North Africa.

A second order of five systems has recently been delivered in Q3 of this year, with additional deliveries projected to continue on a longer-term basis.

Amongst the technology that Viking delivered were Tubing Retrievable Safety Valves (TRSV), Tubing Expansion Joints, Sliding Side Doors, Hydraulic Set Production Packers, and Completion Accessories. These solutions will help the client and the end user workover wells and enhance the well control via the inclusion of TRSVs.

Following the delivery of the first order, the client has completed an initial four wells, with the rest ongoing over the coming months.

Adjacent to Viking’s track record within other critical regions, including throughout the Middle East, where its headquarters are based in Dubai, and its burgeoning reputation in Europe, the completion of this delivery in North Africa further cements Viking as a leading supplier of full upper completions and the associated upfront design and post-delivery service and support. As Africa’s oil and gas requirements quickly evolve to meet demand, Viking is looking forward to continued collaboration with the region’s players to deliver its technologies and solutions across the continent.

Managing the whole project from initiation to delivery and installation of the equipment is Viking’s Sales and Operations Director, Paul Higginson, who commented: “Viking is well known for the quality and performance of our equipment, and our ability to deliver in a time frame to suit the operational requirements. However, thanks to the ability of our operational and technical teams, we can also see through the entire project from completion to commissioning. This is an area in which we have an impressive track record and is an area of the business we see set for future growth. We have extensive knowledge of completion design and can support the customer with conceptual design, arriving at the optimal completion configuration that addresses the end user’s operational goals.

Our operational and technical teams can then see the entire project through to the commissioning of the wells. As an SME, we can react quickly, allowing for operations to be continually optimized, ensuring that a well campaign runs efficiently. This project is a perfect blend of our capabilities, with early results from the campaign promising, and this is expected to continue as the remaining wells undergo the completion process. Africa provides immense potential for energy production this project demonstrates Viking as a valued supplier to the continent's oil and gas demands.”