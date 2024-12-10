Abu Dhabi; Global on-demand aircraft charter company Victor, a subsidiary of Serenity Aviation Holding - an IHC joint venture, has launched the world’s first Arabic jet charter app.

Founded in 2011, with offices in the UAE, UK and USA, Victor has a reputation for innovation and transparency within the private aviation sector. Since establishing its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi in April 2024, Victor has seen a 166% growth in bookings from clients across the UAE and seeks to revolutionise the $2 billion MENA private aviation market.

As the UAE continues to experience an influx of high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs), drawn by a host of benefits including flexible visa options, a tax-free personal income policy, enticing investment opportunities and a luxurious lifestyle, the new Victor app will appeal to this growing market, providing full transparency in what can be seen as an opaque and complicated jet charter booking process. Victor is challenging the private jet industry by giving customers a complete view of the market, uniquely enabling them to see the name of the operator, the aircraft tail number and actual aircraft photos on every quote prior to booking.

James Farley, co-CEO of Victor commented, “Our new Arabic app has been built in response to the surge in demand we are seeing from clients in the region and their frustration with the current jet charter booking process. In the Middle East, booking a private jet remains an opaque process. With our unrivalled level of transparency, Victor app users will benefit from quotes that reflect the best options in the market - this is the only aircraft charter app you'll ever need.”

Victor’s app launch also marks a significant milestone in the aviation industry as it is the first to offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel for all bookings worldwide. At check-out, clients can choose to replace fossil fuel with Neste MY SAF™, enabling a lifecycle carbon emission reduction of up to 80%.

Other key features include exclusive access to Victor’s Client Preferred Operator programme – the only operator rating system in private aviation, based on customer feedback from thousands of Victor bookings. Users of the new app can take advantage of dynamic operator pricing, receiving updates to their requests whenever a Client Preferred Operator uploads a new price - meaning unique, marketplace quotes, in real time.

The new app offers speed and efficiency for users, enabling them to request, book and fly within a few hours, as well as fast airport searches combined with one-touch luggage, passenger and pet filters (including for falcons). It also features Victor Deals - exclusive discounted rates on preferred routes which, unlike Empty Leg flights, are not subject to last minute cancellations.

Rob DiCastri, CEO, SAH said, “We are delighted with the progress of our investment and the impact Victor has already had in the Middle East and are proud of what the company has accomplished with the development of this unique product. Victor’s relentless focus on technology, innovation and climate action make it the ideal aviation partner for Abu Dhabi and the wider MENA region

Available for download on both iOS and Android (in both Arabic and English), the new Victor app offers customers unique access to real time charter pricing, side-by-side jet comparisons, instant booking, trip management and the best operators in the market – all from the palm of their hand.

Victor’s Abu Dhabi-based team will launch the new app to key stakeholders within the private aviation sector in person from Stand 492 at the MEBAA show from 10-12 December, at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site.

About Victor

Victor is a subsidiary of Serenity Aviation Holding, which is a joint venture entity under the IHC Group of Abu Dhabi. Founded in 2011, with offices in the UK and USA and its headquarters now in Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Victor is a global leader in on-demand aircraft charter, enabling clients to search, compare and book private air travel quickly, efficiently and with confidence. The company is renowned for challenging the private jet industry by giving customers a complete view of the market through fully transparent quotes. Access to more than 7,000 aircraft via a global network of 200 partner operators means that any private aviation requirement can be expertly fulfilled, with the support of Victor’s specialist services for Group Charter, Sports, Music & Entertainment and Medical. As part of the company’s award-winning approach to climate action, Victor is the first business aviation company to offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel for every booking worldwide, thanks to an industry-leading partnership with Neste. Victor is also a member of Project SkyPower, a committed collective of 13 CEOs and 50 companies from across the European aviation and energy value chains, working together to make e-SAF a commercial reality this decade. Victor also participates in the Aviation Transition Strategy MPP (2022): Making Net-Zero Aviation Possible – an industry-backed, 1.5°C-aligned transition strategy.