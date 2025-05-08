Doha, Qatar – Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the region’s leading diversified companies, announced today that Elsewedy Cables Qatar – a subsidiary of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding W.L.L., one of Qatar’s leading industrial groups in which Aamal holds a 50% ownership stake – has officially signed a contract with Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation ("Kahramaa") valued at over QAR 1 billion.

Under this contract, Elsewedy Cables Qatar will begin preparations to receive supply and project orders as part of the expansion of Kahramaa’s power transmission system in Qatar. This includes the supply and installation of 132 kV power cables, which will be manufactured by Doha Cables, a company created as a partnership between Aamal and El Sewedy Cables.

On behalf of Aamal Company, the agreement was signed by H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Aamal Company. The signing ceremony was attended by several company representatives, including H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO; Mr. Ahmed Sadek El Sewedy, CEO of Elsewedy Electric; and Mr. Ahmed Fathi El Sewedy, Deputy CEO of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding.

On this occasion, H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., commented:

“We are proud to officially sign this contract with Kahramaa and greatly appreciate the confidence the Corporation has placed in our company. We take pride in the high quality of Elsewedy Cables' products, which will play a vital role in efficiently meeting the needs of this strategic project. We remain committed to providing the best solutions to support the development of Qatar’s power and infrastructure sectors.”

Mr. Ahmed Fathy Elsewedy, Deputy CEO of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding, commented:

“The signing of this contract marks a new phase in our fruitful partnership with Kahramaa. We are confident that the quality of Elsewedy Cables’ products and the expertise of our team will ensure the successful and timely execution of this project to the highest standards. We are committed to supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 by delivering reliable solutions that align with the Country’s ambitions and contribute to building advanced infrastructure.”

About Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.:

Aamal is one of the Gulf region’s most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As at 4 May 2025, the Company had a market capitalisation of QAR 5.2 bn (US$ 1.4 bn).

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 32 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

About Senyar Industries Qatar Holding:

Senyar Industries Qatar Holding is one of the leading industrial groups in Qatar. It was established in 2007 as a joint venture between Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. and Elsewedy Electric, a regional leader in the manufacture of integrated cables and electrical products. Senyar aims to provide a fully integrated cable manufacturing and project delivery ecosystem, the first of its kind in Qatar. Senyar owns four subsidiaries: Doha Cables, Senyar Drums Factory, Senyar Copper Factory, and Elsewedy Cables Qatar. Aamal holds a 50% stake in Senyar Industries Qatar Holding.

About Elsewedy Cables Qatar:

Aamal holds a 38.3% stake in Elsewedy Cables Qatar.

Established in 2006, Elsewedy Cables Qatar specializes in the distribution of electromechanical equipment, Doha Cables products, and externally manufactured cables, in addition to providing customized solutions for assigned projects.