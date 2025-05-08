Dubai – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, has announced a strategic partnership with Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, to launch the new Customer Engagement Hub.

By combining Infobip’s advanced customer engagement solutions with engageX, the Customer Experience division of e& enterprise, this platform leverages the strengths of both partners. engageX brings its robust communication management solutions and expert consultancy, while Infobip enhances the offering with cutting-edge capabilities including its customer engagement solution, chatbot building platform, and customer data platform. Together, they provide a unified solution for enterprises across the UAE and Saudi Arabia to build sustainable customer relationships, engaging customers effectively at every touchpoint.

Ahmed Abdi Omer, Vice President/Customer Experience - e& enterprise said: “Today’s consumers are well-informed and selective, actively seeking meaningful interactions with brands. To truly connect with this audience, organisations need smart solutions that not only offer insights into customer needs but also provide seamless engagement on their preferred channels. At e& enterprise, we understand the critical role CX plays in building lasting relationships. With specialised offerings, a commitment to supporting developers with user-friendly integration tools, and a strong technology partnership with Infobip, engageX is uniquely positioned as a trusted CX transformation partner. Through the Customer Engagement Hub, we aim to empower enterprises to create impactful, enduring customer connections.”

Zeid Shubailat, Director at Infobip, said: “In today’s competitive landscape, customer experience in both the private and public sectors is more critical than ever. Our cutting-edge capabilities bring best-in-class communication channels and a robust messaging platform to meet a wide range of customer needs. This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to helping businesses build impactful and lasting customer relationships by ensuring seamless engagement at every interaction point.”

The Customer Engagement Hub is designed for enterprises of all sizes and focuses on delivering relevant content based on key customer information, interests, and activities. By integrating elements such as behaviour-based communication, analytics, AI predictions and communication channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, email, and voice under one roof, the platform will empower businesses to streamline customer communications and leverage data-driven insights into audience behaviour. Thus, enhancing customer loyalty and retention while maximising return on marketing investment.

As a unified platform, it aims to enable businesses across both public and private sectors to boost operational efficiency by centralising data management, analysis, and optimisation efforts.

In today’s competitive landscape, customer experience is a key driver of conversion, turning interactions into meaningful transactions. By providing insights into customer behaviour, the platform empowers brands and organisations to develop stronger, data-informed marketing strategies that resonate with their audiences.

Ultimately, engageX and Infobip’s powerful blend of CX expertise will enhance customer loyalty, leading to sustained growth and significant impact on business performance for government and businesses in the UAE and KSA.