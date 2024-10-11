Expands VFS Global’s partnership with Hungary to 28 countries of operations

Effective 7 October 2024, residents of Qatar can submit their Hungary visa applications from a VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Doha. The centre was inaugurated by Ms. Boglárka Szvétecz, Consul, Embassy of Hungary in the State of Qatar, Mr. Ádám Éva, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Hungary in the State of Qatar and Mr. Avdhut Shelar, Head of Operations, VFS Global.

Under the new contract, VFS Global has been mandated to serve Hungary in four new regions across the globe – Africas, Australasia, Middle East and Europe. The Visa Application Centre in Doha is located at Levels 1, Al Nuaimi Building, Oqba Ibn Nafie Street, Airport Road, Doha, Qatar.

H.E. Ferenc Korom, Ambassador, Embassy of Hungary in the State of Qatar, said: “As workers of the Hungarian Embassy, we are here not only to work for our country, but at the same time to serve for the people of the State of Qatar. Therefore, I am delighted to announce an important change that will enhance our visa services. Today, we are partnering with VFS Global an experienced organization in the travel industry, to ensure a smoother, faster, and more efficient visa application process. This change reflects our commitment to improving the quality of service and ensuring that your experience with us is both seamless and stress-free. With advanced technology, better resources, and a customer-focused approach, we are confident this partnership will meet your needs more effectively. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we strive to serve you better."

Ms Marita Bachhav, Regional Head – Qatar, VFS Global said, “We are excited to commence Hungary visa services here in Doha, bringing the visa application process closer to home for residents. We have been serving travellers from Qatar since 2005, and look forward to adding to their comfort and convenience through yet another service.”

Travellers to Hungary will be able to book appointments to submit applications for long and short stay visas through www.vfsglobal.com. Appointments are available on a first come first served basis and are available at no additional charge. Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services for an enhanced visa application experience, available to book online or at the time of submitting the application, such as including SMS updates at ever stage of the application process, photo booth and photocopy services, travel insurance, and courier return service for delivery of processed passports to the applicants’ doorstep.

Those looking for extra comfort can opt for the Premium Lounge service for end-to-end assistance in a plush ambience. Applicants can also opt for the Visa At Your Doorstep service and complete the application submission process from the comfort and convenience of their home or office.

VFS Global has been a trusted partner to the Hungary Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade since 2010.

About VFS Global

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 3,400 Application Centres in 153 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 297 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.