Oman Post, renowned postal service provider in Oman, has entered a strategic partnership with VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, to offer a range of consular and citizen services on behalf of various Government entities.

VFS Global will work with Oman Post, leveraging its advanced technology-driven solutions, professional expertise, and on-ground operations, to offer consular services through its extensive global network, namely Attestation related services, on behalf of Omani embassies worldwide.

Sayyid Nasr Albusaidi, Vice President for Retail and Customer Experience, Oman Post said, "Our partnership with VFS Global is the start of a strong collaboration to bring the residents of Oman quality service. I have full faith that VFS Global's expansive network and domain expertise will be truly beneficial to our customers."

Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer - Attestation, Verification, Tourism & Value Added Services, VFS Global, said, “We are excited to begin this new partnership with Oman Post and give these services a wider geographical reach over time. I am confident that customers in Oman will benefit greatly from the ease and convenience of the services offered through VFS Global.”

VFS Global offers visa services in Oman on behalf of 16 client governments.