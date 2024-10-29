Cairo: In a groundbreaking move to strengthen its position in the healthcare industry, Vezeeta, the leading digital healthcare booking platform in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the launch of its innovation center, "Vezeeta Lab." This center will focus on exploring new opportunities to boost the platform's business both locally and regionally while introducing new services in Egypt and Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The announcement was made during a press conference at the CREATIVA Innovation Hub at Sultan Hussein Kamel Palace, Specifically, the "Plug and Play" center, which specializes in fostering technological innovation and promoting entrepreneurship.

Through this launch, Vezeeta Lab began its operations by signing cooperation agreements with VISA, the global leader of electronic payments, and NymCard, a leading financial technology service provider in MEA region. The partnership aims to develop operational processes and improve the experience for both users and doctors by providing innovative and fast payment solutions. By utilizing cutting-edge financial technologies, these solutions will facilitate transactions between patients and healthcare providers, simplifying booking and payment procedures through the platform. Ultimately, this will create an integrated ecosystem for digital healthcare services that enhances quality and user experience.

This initiative aligns with the strategy of the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt to promote financial inclusion and activate electronic payment and collection services, gradually transitioning toward a cashless society through secure and efficient services. It also reflects Vezeeta's strategy which aims to provide innovative solutions that meet the needs of the digital healthcare sector.

"Vezeeta Lab," Vezeeta’s dedicated innovation and expansion hub, aims to enhance research and development while exploring new opportunities for providing innovative healthcare solutions and financial services that meet market demands. The center will act as a platform for creativity, supporting Vezeeta's growth and expanding its services in various markets, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nigeria, Libya, and Iraq. Additionally, the center will target healthcare providers with products like D-Circle and expand into financial technology through VPay to offer innovative payment solutions and facilities, while building partnerships that promote growth without affecting daily operations.

In this context, Mr. Choucri Asmar, Chief Corporate Development Officer and Head of Vezeeta Lab, stated, "We are proud to launch Vezeeta Lab, through which we aim to explore new and innovative services to enhance our business growth, not only locally but also in promising markets in the MENA region like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, among others. Vezeeta Lab aims to empower the healthcare sector by providing advanced services that align with the growing needs of customers."

Commenting on the strategic partnership with VISA and NymCard, Choucri Asmar added, "We are excited to collaborate with the fintech giants VISA and NymCard, as we believe that these strategic partnerships will enable us to provide innovative financial and funding services that meet the increasing needs of our clients and healthcare providers amid the current economic challenges, as well as enhance our position as a preferred partner in the healthcare sector in the region."

In this regard, Malak El Baba, Visa’s Vice President, and Egypt Country Manager, said, "We value our partnership with Vezeeta, which marks our first steps into the healthcare sector in Egypt and the Middle East and reflects Visa's commitment to driving digital transformation, by providing innovative and secure payment solutions. We aim to facilitate access to healthcare services and enhance the experience for users and healthcare professionals, in line with our strategy to expand digital payments and simplify the receipt of international remittances, enabling all stakeholders in the healthcare eco-system to maximize the benefits of digital solutions."

Furthermore, Omar El Moataz, Country General Manager of NymCard, stated, "We are excited to join forces with Vezeeta in this pivotal partnership transforming the financial services offered in healthcare sector for both providers and patients. Our commitment to innovation and footprint in 12 countries uniquely position us to drive this impactful change hand in hand with Vezeeta offering digital financial solutions leveraging our cutting-edge technologies and expertise. He also added: “By combining our strengths, we will create an efficient and secure payment framework that not only enhances healthcare efficiency but also enables access to funds in a seamless and instant experience. This partnership comes in line with our strategy in Egypt to reform the payments landscape by providing customized and innovative payment solutions like embedded lending and SMEs ecosystem, all comes embedded in one robust platform.”

It is worth noting that Vezeeta is a leading healthcare platform in the Middle East and Africa, offering comprehensive doctor booking services and clinic management solutions. By facilitating access to high-quality healthcare, Vezeeta empowers patients to search, compare, and book appointments with top doctors instantly, supported by over 200,000 verified reviews. The platform also enhances the experience for healthcare providers through its streamlined clinic management program. Over the past 12 years, Vezeeta has served more than 10 million individuals and operates in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Kenya, and Nigeria, continually striving to improve healthcare services and launch innovative services that positively impact lives.