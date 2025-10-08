Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure solutions, will showcase its advanced AI-ready portfolio at GITEX Global 2025. As the Middle East emerges as a significant global hub for AI innovation, Vertiv is strategically enabling this transformation with solutions uniquely designed to support the power and cooling needs of high-performance compute and accelerate digital evolution throughout the region. Vertiv will showcase how it’s shaping the future of AI infrastructure, October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Data Center Hall 3, Stand H3B50).

On October 14, Vertiv CEO Giordano Albertazzi will join industry leaders in a panel discussion titled 'AI Factories of the Future: From Hyperscale to the new "Unit of Computing”’ at the AI Main Stage. The session will explore how the evolution of AI is redefining data center architecture and creating new paradigms for computing infrastructure.

Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “GITEX provides a strategic platform to showcase our latest innovations and engage with key stakeholders across the Middle East, a region increasingly recognized as a force in AI innovation.”

Vertiv has a long-standing partnership with MDS System Integration Group (MDS SI Group), a sponsor of the event and one of the region’s leading digital system integrators with decades of experience in delivering advanced IT and infrastructure solutions. MDS SI Group will also be represented in the booth with Vertiv, and will both be able to discuss their expertise in supporting enterprises across the Middle East with end-to-end data center capabilities.

“We're particularly proud of our relationship with MDS SI Group, who has been instrumental in helping us deliver mission-critical infrastructure solutions across the Middle East. Together, we continue to support enterprises with resilient, flexible, and scalable infrastructure that enables them to stay ahead of technological transformation,” said Winther.

Sami Abi Esber, president of MDS System Integration Group said, "For over four decades, MDS SI Group and Vertiv have worked side by side to deliver mission-critical infrastructure and full data center site preparation in the region with an undisputed leadership position in this market. At GITEX, we are once again joining forces to showcase how our partnership continues to support enterprises in building resilient and scalable foundations for AI-driven transformation based on the latest technologies in the data center industry."

At the Vertiv booth, Tassos Peppas, regional director for Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia, and the Vertiv team will be available to meet with attendees to discuss customer challenges and new solutions. Attendees can learn about the advanced engineering behind Vertiv™ OneCore, the company's groundbreaking scalable, prefabricated solution that integrates power, thermal, and IT infrastructure into a single, factory-assembled system designed for 5+ MW AI-driven deployments. The booth will also feature a demo of the Vertiv™ CoolChip CDU600, a flexible liquid cooling distribution unit specifically engineered to support direct-to-chip or rear door high-density workloads. Additionally, for edge computing and traditional IT loads, visitors can explore first-hand the Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ ID, a comprehensive micro data center solution featuring IP54 protection for reliable performance in harsh environments.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit vertiv.com.

