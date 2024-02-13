Running from January 29th to March 30th, this exciting roadshow will feature a whole host of free fitness activities, ranging from Yoga sessions and Zumba classes to a variety of family-friendly options

Taking place at The Lakes, and at South Ridge Park, Veo aims to invigorate both body and mind of community residents and wellness enthusiasts

Dubai, UAE: Veo, the newest community lifestyle fitness center launched by Emaar Hospitality Group, will be hosting an extensive roadshow to promote fitness with a wide range of free classes. From January 29th until March 30th, these complimentary classes, led by professional instructors, will ensure that individuals of all levels can experience Veo’s transformative approach to fitness before the official opening.

The new free roadshow classes are the perfect way to immerse yourself in the vibrant ambience of Veo and meet like-minded people who share your passion for wellness. Featuring expert trainers dedicated to helping everyone with their fitness goals, attendees can look forward to practising everything from relaxing Yoga sessions, Mat Pilates, and dynamic Aerobic movements to energetic Zumba classes and the intense workouts of BodyAttack and HIIT. Families and little ones are also welcome as Veo has a range of additional tailored exercises such as Family Yoga and kids-only activities to ensure a wholesome experience for everyone.

The roadshow will take place at different time slots on weekdays and weekends, depending on the class chosen with all the classes being free of charge, encouraging the community to get moving. Every Monday at 8:30am, Wednesday at 6pm, and Saturday at 9:30am, the roadshow will be held at The Lakes, Dubai’s community-focused luxury neighbourhood, while other classes will be organised on Tuesdays at 7:30am and Thursdays at 7:30am or 6:30pm (based on the class) at South Ridge Park in Dubai Downtown, an enchanting park known for its breathtaking Burj Khalifa views. The fitness experience at The Lakes will be complemented by Veo’s partnership with Reform Social & Grill, a renowned restaurant and bar known for its idyllic garden, lakeside setting, and delectable​ British menu.

Driven by the collective heartbeat of its members, Veo stands out with its community-centric model and personalised fitness programmes, offering much more than a standard fitness center. Set to have its first branches open in April 2024 at a series of Emaar’s vibrant communities, comprising The Lakes, The Meadows, and Souk Manzil in Downtown Dubai, Veo promises to elevate both the physical and mental wellbeing of users, and will become the go-to community lifestyle fitness center. Whether you’re an aspiring newcomer or a fitness fanatic, Veo welcomes you to experience health and vitality like never before.

For or more information and to stay up to date, follow Veo on Instagram.

Veo Roadshow Fitness Classes

When: From January 29th to March 30th

What: A roadshow with a wide range of complimentary fitness classes

Time and Place:

The Lakes:

Pilates on February 1st, 3rd, 5th, 8th, 12th,13th, 15th, 17th , 22nd, 29th and March 4th, 7th, 9th,14th, 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th

HIIT on February 5th & 26th

Family Yoga on February 10th and March 16th

BodyAttack on February 19th and March 18th

Dance Kids on February 24th and March 30th

Yoga on March 11th

South Ridge Park in Dubai Downtown:

Zumba on February 1st& 22nd

Aerobics on February 6th and March 7th

Pilates on February13 th& 29th

Yoga on February 27thand March 5th, 14th, 21st & 28th

HIIT on February 15th, 20th

For booking and or inquire further, please reach out to us at hithere@veofitness.com

About Veo:

Designed for people passionate about wellness and fitness, Veo is a pioneering community lifestyle fitness center launched by Emaar Hospitality Group. Built on the ethos of holistic wellness, Veo goes beyond conventional fitness, embodying a living movement to reclaim health, build thriving communities, and support new lifelong habits. Driven by a fresh approach to lifestyle wellbeing, Veo transcends the experience of a standard fitness center, providing personalised fitness programmes and creating an inviting ambience where everyone is welcomed, from seasoned enthusiasts to aspiring newcomers.

To learn more, you can visit Veo’s official Instagram. ​​​​​​Website: www.veofitness.com