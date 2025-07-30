Vennre, a digital wealth creation platform enabling access to private market investments, has announced the launch of Venture Capital Co-Investments, a first of its kind offering that opens the door to high growth startup deals for qualified individual investors, with entry starting at just $5,000.

The launch marks a major milestone in Vennre’s growth, following the platform’s achievement of over $25 million (SAR 100 million) in Total Transaction Value (TTV) across both income and growth oriented deals - reflecting the sharp rise in investor demand. With over 50% of investors reinvesting and all deals' income was distributed in line or exceeding the scheduled budgets, the platform’s strong repeat engagement highlights growing trust in Vennre’s curated and high-impact opportunities.

Targeted at Vennre’s global community of HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet), including a growing base of Shariah conscious investors in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, this offering finally delivers access to deals long gated behind institutional walls.

Ziad Mabsout, CEO of Vennre commented, “Crossing $25 million in transactions is a proud milestone for our team - and a clear signal of growing investor confidence in our mission. With the launch of venture capital investments, we’re unlocking access to high-growth opportunities that were once reserved for institutions - especially for the next generation of qualified HENRYs in Saudi Arabia and across the globe.”

The product is fully digital and Shariah compliant, removing the traditional barriers to venture capital investing including high minimums, lack of transparency and limited accessibility, as well as delivering a seamless experience that is tailored to next generation investors.

The move also signals a deeper strategic commitment to Saudi Arabia and Vennre is cementing its regional presence in alignment with Vision 2030, which emphasises greater individual participation in investment and wealth creation.

By opening the door to curated and high growth startup investments, Vennre is helping reimagine what is possible for qualified investors across the region. This is just the beginning of a broader vision to make private markets smarter, fairer and truly global.

To find out more information, please visit: https://www.vennre.com/



About Vennre

Vennre is a digital wealth creation platform offering exclusive access to private market investments for HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet). As an invite-only platform, Vennre curates opportunities from top-tier global managers across real estate, private equity, venture capital, and private debt. By lowering entry thresholds and streamlining access through robust tech and underwriting standards, Vennre empowers the next generation of wealth builders with institutional-grade investment opportunities once reserved for the ultra-wealthy.