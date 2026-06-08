RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Velents, a Saudi startup specializing in enterprise artificial intelligence solutions for the recruitment and human resources sectors, has officially joined the global Claude Partner Network. Developed by Anthropic, which is widely recognized as an industry vanguard in frontier artificial intelligence, the alliance makes Velents the first technology company from Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world to be inducted into the international ecosystem.

The milestone underscores the startup's broader ambition to pioneer and deploy enterprise AI solutions that reshape the future of workforce management. It also scales the regional footprint of Velents across its current markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman by fusing advanced large language models with stringent regional compliance and data sovereignty frameworks.

The partnership represents a significant leap forward for Arab technical expertise in the global AI landscape. It positions Velents, which already commands an operational suite deeply embedded within major government ministries and tier-one banking environments, at the center of the global enterprise ecosystem. This move arrives at a time when large organizations are rapidly pivoting from experimental AI pilots to the comprehensive adoption of secure and reliable systems tailored to navigate the nuances of the Arabic language and local regulatory boundaries.

By integrating Claude’s computational power and reasoning models with the proprietary and locally developed cognitive systems of Velents, the collaboration directly addresses the rigid data residency and privacy mandates required by sovereign entities and sensitive financial institutions in the Gulf and Middle East. Velents’ solutions are already active within the operational frameworks of several sovereign ministries and a major Saudi commercial bank where generative models automate daily workflows and manage documentation with high-grade security.

"For the past three years, our focus as a startup has been to build a dependable AI infrastructure that government entities and major corporations in our region can trust, operate, and entirely localize within their digital borders," said Mohamed Jaber, co-founder and CEO of Velents. "We have distinguished ourselves by delivering locally developed AI that drives actual, live operations within sensitive and sovereign national institutions."

Jaber added that joining the Claude Partner Network as the first Saudi and Arab firm gives their clients an exceptional competitive edge by marrying Saudi-born on-the-ground deployment expertise with the most trusted global name in AI security and performance. He noted that for organizations still debating between high performance and digital sovereignty, Velents has successfully merged the two into a single solution.

As an accredited member of the network, Velents gains a suite of technical and competitive advantages designed to enhance the reliability of its public and private sector offerings. This includes access to internationally certified practices such as the Claude Certified Architect designation, which ensures the software infrastructure of the startup is highly optimized for Claude’s models to deliver faster response times and efficient resource allocation.

Furthermore, through continuous and direct training via the Anthropic Academy alongside early access to product updates and closed technical briefings, clients of Velents will benefit from frontier AI breakthroughs before they hit the broader commercial market.

Abdulaziz Almuhaydib‏, co-founder and chief operating officer of Velents, said the company’s integration into the global network underscores a foundational commitment to rigorous security and compliance.

"Our internal operations and governance standards were designed from day one to align with the most stringent international security protocols," Almuhaydib said. "This gives our clients the confidence that our solutions combine the agility of a startup with the discipline of a major enterprise."

Almuhaydib noted that the partnership with Anthropic offers a critical opportunity to localize advanced technical expertise by establishing direct lines of communication between local engineers and global AI leaders. This collaboration, he said, aims to cultivate a new generation of domestic talent, enabling local teams to lead and develop next-generation technologies while ensuring that technological innovation in the region remains sustainable and driven by homegrown talent.

Velents' solutions have already demonstrated clear operational efficacy and immediate return on investment in highly complex workflows. The startup has documented an 88% reduction in operational costs, an 80% acceleration in screening and processing public sector job applications, and a 94% qualitative accuracy rate in screening and analysis. Additionally, Velents successfully processed 6 million documents for the archives of a prominent Gulf government entity.

Financially, the company successfully closed a $1.5 million funding round last October with the backing of angel investors holding leadership roles at global firms such as Google and BCG. The funding coincided with the rollout of Agent.sa, which stands as the first fully integrated and Arabic-native AI employee for enterprises in the region.

Anthropic initially launched the global Claude Partner Network in March 2026 with a $100 million strategic investment fund aimed at empowering partners through specialized training, deep technical support, elite professional certifications, and joint market development. The network officially debuted on June 3, 2026, with an inaugural cohort of 100 members worldwide and holds plans to scale to several thousand of the most innovative enterprises globally.

As the role of artificial intelligence expands globally, the historic induction of Velents emphasizes that the true frontier of tech adoption lies in the professional capacity to localize language models and embed them seamlessly into the daily bloodstream of major institutions, effectively bridging the gap between the theoretical promise of AI and its practical, secure execution.