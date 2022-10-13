The UAE Ministry of Economy in conjunction with UAE-Japan society and Emirates Angels, have selected ten startups from the UAE to the showcase at the upcoming CEATEC event in Japan, Tokyo from 18th-21st Oct.

It is a great honor for Veehive to be selected as one of the ten startups to represent the UAE at the CEATEC event. Veehive is disrupting how organisations engage their people and customers with an all in one collaboration platform for knowledge sharing. Imagine TikTok for your organisation a high engagement short form video experience which is secured and the data belongs to you.

The company supports customers across a broad range of industries from universities, schools, alumini, travel, retail, hospitality and startup accelerator/incubator programs.

Veehive is a mobile-first application where you can share knowledge, communicate and host events. You can use Veehive to set up your employee resource groups, customer focus groups, alumni groups, special interest groups and many others

Speaking about Veehive, the company founder Sathish Jeyakumar said; “We have developed a platform to address the current user experience problem we experience using legacy tools in the organization”

“It is a privilege to have Veehive selected as one of ten startups from the UAE. I am very much looking forward to representing and growing the UAE startup presence in Japan. Along with showcasing the value of leveraging short form video in the organization across multiple usecases” In preparation of the event, Sathish vistied UAE-Japan society and Cosmo Energy Holdings, Ltd.

To build long lasting relationships on behalf of startups from the UAE and Japan. An initiative led by Emirates Angels Investors Association lead by chairman Mr. Masaood Al Masaood.

Veehive in 2021, closed an angel round of funding and currently half way through closing their pre-seed investment round

Sathish added “With the upcoming CEATEC event, we are eager to identify potential uses for Veehive in the Japan market. With my 20+ years experience in technology, building world-first products I am excited to see first hand the latest tech developments from Japan that we can bring to Veehive and into the UAE market for AI, cloud and Web 3.0”

